Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more

Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more

May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more

Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Theater

The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more

Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Theater

The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more

Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Theater

Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Theater

 Last fall, Jerry Gomis and Suzanne Graff left Door Shakespeare. When two directors leave a relatively small theatre company, things change. And when a company is as appreciated as Door Shakespeare is, things don't collapse altogether. They shi.. more

Jul 2, 2012 7:26 PM Theater

Whenever two people are onstage, it’s never ust two people onstage. There are also two characters onstagepersonas the the two people are wither consciously or unconsciously projecting at an audience. When the characters in question are also acto.. more

Oct 16, 2011 3:56 AM Theater

Everyone’s got a story something like this: When I was in 6th grade, I once sold a comic book for $200. I’d only paid $1 for it. This is, of course, totally absurd. Not nearly as absurd as spending all of that money on more comic books. Such is .. more

Feb 3, 2011 11:12 AM Theater

Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The target of most of his anger is rapculture itself. “I consider myself part of Sleep Therapy ,Local Music more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

[We're] new at this. We both were wondering why gay men have oral sex? The two of us are considering doing it [for the first time] and want to know if it is safe. I have tasted my own cum after masturbating, an,SEXPress more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress 2 Comments

It goes without saying that Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two The Hard Way, which he rec,Tod... more

Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

