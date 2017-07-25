Drew Brhel
Performing Arts Weekly: July 27-Aug. 2, 2017
Laughter will ring through the city as the Milwaukee Comedy Festival returns next week. DanceMKE brings a three-week dance competition to Downtown Milwaukee’s Peck Pavilion, while Danceworks DanceLAB presents Ignite! A Hip Hop Experience, t... more
Jul 25, 2017 2:04 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Performing Arts Weekly
Staged reading of Anthony Wood’s PUBLIC TV next week
Nov 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Terrific ‘Pirates of Penzance’
The Skylight Music Theatre’s season closer, Pirates of Penzance, burst across the stage with comic energy. It boasts brilliant direction from Shawna Lucey, fantastic production elements and exemplary vocal chops from all performers. more
May 24, 2016 3:06 PM Steve Spice Theater
Next Act’s ‘Heresy’ Cabaret
Next Act Theatre’s Heresy is an A.R. Gurney comedy about a modern-day Joseph and Mary consulting with a contemporary Pontius Pilate. Their son, Chris, has been taken in by the more
Nov 18, 2014 10:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Classic Farce Done Well
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre tightly executes a classic work of light comedy with a production of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor. Rick Pendzich shows considerable comic mastery in the role of Max, the nebbishy assistant who has dreams of perform... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:06 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in The Park
The Phantom Cicada Theatre Company delivers a solidly comic evening of outdoor theater at summer’s end as it presents The 39 Steps. Drew Brhel directs a cast of four playing a great many roles in a briskly paced send-up of the 1930s Alfred ... more
Sep 4, 2013 1:08 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘39 Steps’ in Kettle Moraine State Park
The story of The 39 Steps goes back to 1915. Scottish John Buchan wrote the adventure while languishing in bed with an ulcer. The story was serialized in a British magazine. Twenty years later Alfred Hitchcock turned it into a film, conside... more
Aug 29, 2013 6:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Clockmaker’s Dream
Stephen Massicotte's The Clockmaker is a delicate drama of narrative poetry. Events don't unfold in a linear fashion. They conform to a dreamlike logic of emotion that resonates through the heart of human connection. It's very, very difficu... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:57 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
As You Like It In Door County
Last fall, Jerry Gomis and Suzanne Graff left Door Shakespeare. When two directors leave a relatively small theatre company, things change. And when a company is as appreciated as Door Shakespeare is, things don't collapse altogether. They shi.. more
Jul 2, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pleasantly Turning To Stone
Whenever two people are onstage, it’s never ust two people onstage. There are also two characters onstagepersonas the the two people are wither consciously or unconsciously projecting at an audience. When the characters in question are also acto.. more
Oct 16, 2011 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Suspense and Stamp Collecting
Everyone’s got a story something like this: When I was in 6th grade, I once sold a comic book for $200. I’d only paid $1 for it. This is, of course, totally absurd. Not nearly as absurd as spending all of that money on more comic books. Such is .. more
Feb 3, 2011 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A SUITE NYE Party
Ring in the New Year with Suite on Friday, December 31, 2010 from 9pm until 4am. Tickets are $20 in advance, tickets guarantee walk in admission until 11:30 pm. Due to following capacity laws Suite will have to hold a line if they hit capac... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
JC Poppe’s Truth Movement
The target of most of his anger is rapculture itself. “I consider myself part of Sleep Therapy ,Local Music more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
A Brave New World of Oral Sex
[We're] new at this. We both were wondering why gay men have oral sex? The two of us are considering doing it [for the first time] and want to know if it is safe. I have tasted my own cum after masturbating, an,SEXPress more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Gregg Allman
It goes without saying that Gregg Allman’s solo career hasn’t always lived up to the high standards he set with his legendary southern-rock band, The Allman Brothers. In fact, one of his early solo albums, Two The Hard Way, which he rec,Tod... more
Apr 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee