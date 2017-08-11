RSS

Drink Wisconsinbly

mkefest.jpg.jpe

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will host MKEfest Block Party for theArts this Saturday. The daylong arts event will include community artactivities for children, a DJ battle between DJ Adamocity and Annalog, aMilwaukee-themed mural by Walker’s P.. more

Aug 11, 2017 3:39 PM Around MKE

Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will be pairing their DW Burger with SoulBoxer Old Fashioned cocktails at Stein & Dine 2017. Join us as we visited Drink Wisconsinbly Pub to talk about the pairing and the pub's unique supper club traditions. more

Apr 19, 2017 1:56 PM Stein & Dine

drinkwisconsibly.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more

Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Around MKE

ceviche.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more

Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Brew City Booze

drink_wisconsinbly.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more

Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Around MKE

blogimage13776.jpe

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Detroit Pistons tonight at a 7:30 p.m. home game. more

Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13526.jpe

The Ex Fabula storytelling series invites Milwaukeeans of all stripes to share comedic or dramatic five-minute stories with a live audience without using notes. At the end of the night, the audience votes for its favorite story. Each month’... more

Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12413.jpe

Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

12857188024ca283129101c.jpg.jpe

Drugs Dragons, Broken Social Scene and Muse more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES