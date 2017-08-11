Drink Wisconsinbly
MKEfest Block Party for the Arts Comes to Drink Wisconsinbly Pub
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will host MKEfest Block Party for theArts this Saturday. The daylong arts event will include community artactivities for children, a DJ battle between DJ Adamocity and Annalog, aMilwaukee-themed mural by Walker’s P.. more
Aug 11, 2017 3:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Pairing a Soulboxer Old Fashioned with Drink Wisconsinbly Pub's DW Burger
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub will be pairing their DW Burger with SoulBoxer Old Fashioned cocktails at Stein & Dine 2017. Join us as we visited Drink Wisconsinbly Pub to talk about the pairing and the pub's unique supper club traditions. more
Apr 19, 2017 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Stein & Dine
Drink Wisconsinbly Pub Celebrates First Birthday
On Saturday, March 11 the Walker’s Point bar and restaurantDrink Wisconsinbly Pub will celebrate one year in business with a “firstbirthday party.”The celebration begins at 3 p.m. and the first 50 guestswill receive a .. more
Mar 2, 2017 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
More New MKE Bars & Restaurants on the Way: The Latest Dining and Bar News
Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more
Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space
Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more
Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
