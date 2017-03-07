Drink
Where They Drink: Mike Regal
Where They Drink: Mike Regal
Mar 7, 2017 12:35 AM Evan Rytlewski Spring Drink Guide
Where They Drink: Nick Chipman
Where They Drink: Nick Chipman
Mar 7, 2017 12:30 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
Where They Drink: Kelly Coffey and Don Russell
Where They Drink: Kelly Coffey and Don Russell
Mar 7, 2017 12:22 AM John Schneider Spring Drink Guide
Where They Drink
Where They Drink

Where the best in Milwaukee arts and entertainment goes for a drink.
Sep 13, 2016 2:16 PM John Schneider Fall Drinks Guide
Deep Fried Old Fashioned Tops New Foods List at Summerfest 2016
Summerfest is only aweek away—crazy, right? I always spend a few days there, and this year, I'mplanning to see Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney and Weezer, to name a few. AsSpring rolls around each year, I get excited for the lineup announcemen.. more
Jun 23, 2016 2:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where to Eat and Drink on Christmas
While many people cook traditional holiday meals every year, there are lots of families that prefer to dine at a restaurant on Christmas. You might be surprised to learn that there are a good number of them open, and even more bars are open Christ.. more
Dec 20, 2015 7:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
Ethiopian restaurants offer a unique dining experience: You can ditch the knives and forks and eat your meal along with the plate it’s served on—the crepe-like, slightly tart sourdough called injera. Ethiopian Cottage offers more
Nov 13, 2012 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012
Painting and Drinking at Splash Studio
Splash Studio: A Painting Bar (184 N. Broadway) opened March 21 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. David Poytinger splits owning and operating duties with his wife, Marla Hahn... more
Sep 17, 2012 3:10 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Israeli Film Focus
Aside from brief appearances at film festivals and art houses, Israeli films are seldom seen in the U.S. The recent book Israeli Cinema: Identities in Motion (published by University of Texas Press) gives a good sense for what we\'ve been missing... more
Oct 10, 2011 6:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Super Tuscan
Super Tuscan. Yet another WineSpeak term that can make a novice wine drinker feel over his or her head -- like "full malo" or "highly extracted." This term for certain Italian reds was all the rage for a few years, and I think has died down... more
Oct 10, 2011 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Republicans’ Redistricting Opportunity
Wisconsin Republicans won a big victory on Nov. 2 that gives them control of the state Legislature for the next two years, and potentially for the next decade because they will be able to draw electoral districts that favor their party.Beca... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
By Hook or By Crook and 30 More of the Best Crime Mystery Stories of the Year (Tyrus Books), Edited by Ed Gorman & Martin H. Greenberg
2009 was a landmark year for the mystery genre, according to the introduction of By Hook or By Crook. It was the 80th anniversary of the publication of the first installment of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon in Black Mask magazine. I... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books
Great Taste of the Midwest Brings Craft Brewers, Beer Lovers Together
"I think you'll see a number of members in kilts," says Swanson, the Great Taste's brewery coordinator and a teacher at Madison's West High School who does community outreach for students with disabilities. "Look for at least a few,A&E Feat more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian A&E Feature
Green Gardening: Weed Control
Ironically, synthetic herbicides are poisonous not just to earthworms but to your lawn, too! Not to mention the harm they do to all the other innocent bystanders such as you, your family and pets, birds, wildlife and our waterways (and therefore f.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Spoon @ Summerfest, June 28
Spoon last came through Milwaukee as part of their breakthrough year in 2007, touring behind their album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a well-received show at Summerfest, then a return to the city that October for a long, heated performance at the Pabst The.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
G. Love's Vocal Chords Live to Sing Again
Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Sept. 25-Oct. 1
This Week in Milwaukee ,None more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Pizza Man’s tried-and-true formula
It's impossiblenot Wine Spectator's "Award of Excellence" every year since 1990. All wines are offe ,Dining Out more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
German "Feast"
You know what I love more than kibbles, more thantable scraps even? The food at all of the bars and restaurants on theGerman Fest grounds, of course. I’ve got my eye on some new menu items,including a smoked beef sausage called the landjäger, .. more
Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE