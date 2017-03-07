RSS

Drink

wheretheydrinkmikeregal.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Mike Regal. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:35 AM Spring Drink Guide

wheretheydrinknick.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Nick Chipman. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:30 AM Spring Drink Guide

wheretheydrinkkelly.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s recurring “Where They Drink" segment features Kelly Coffee and Don Russell. more

Mar 7, 2017 12:22 AM Spring Drink Guide

brady street.jpg.jpe

Where the best in Milwaukee arts and entertainment goes for a drink. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:16 PM Fall Drinks Guide

skyglider.jpg.jpe

Summerfest is only aweek away—crazy, right? I always spend a few days there, and this year, I'mplanning to see Willie Nelson, Paul McCartney and Weezer, to name a few. AsSpring rolls around each year, I get excited for the lineup announcemen.. more

Jun 23, 2016 2:29 PM Brew City Booze

locavore sweet potato pancakes.jpg.jpe

While many people cook traditional holiday meals every year, there are lots of families that prefer to dine at a restaurant on Christmas. You might be surprised to learn that there are a good number of them open, and even more bars are open Christ.. more

Dec 20, 2015 7:04 PM Brew City Booze

shortorder_pleasantkafe_a_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

soblemans.jpg.jpe

Ethiopian restaurants offer a unique dining experience: You can ditch the knives and forks and eat your meal along with the plate it’s served on—the crepe-like, slightly tart sourdough called injera. Ethiopian Cottage offers more

Nov 13, 2012 10:02 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

offcurr.jpg.jpe

Splash Studio: A Painting Bar (184 N. Broadway) opened March 21 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. David Poytinger splits owning and operating duties with his wife, Marla Hahn... more

Sep 17, 2012 3:10 PM Off the Cuff

Aside from brief appearances at film festivals and art houses, Israeli films are seldom seen in the U.S. The recent book Israeli Cinema: Identities in Motion (published by University of Texas Press) gives a good sense for what we\'ve been missing... more

Oct 10, 2011 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Super Tuscan. Yet another WineSpeak term that can make a novice wine drinker feel over his or her head -- like "full malo" or "highly extracted." This term for certain Italian reds was all the rage for a few years, and I think has died down... more

Oct 10, 2011 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage12889.jpe

Wisconsin Republicans won a big victory on Nov. 2 that gives them control of the state Legislature for the next two years, and potentially for the next decade because they will be able to draw electoral districts that favor their party.Beca... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage12335.jpe

2009 was a landmark year for the mystery genre, according to the introduction of By Hook or By Crook. It was the 80th anniversary of the publication of the first installment of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon in Black Mask magazine. I... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage7445.jpe

"I think you'll see a number of members in kilts," says Swanson, the Great Taste's brewery coordinator and a teacher at Madison's West High School who does community outreach for students with disabilities. "Look for at least a few,A&E Feat more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage3831.jpe

Ironically, synthetic herbicides are poisonous not just to earthworms but to your lawn, too! Not to mention the harm they do to all the other innocent bystanders such as you, your family and pets, birds, wildlife and our waterways (and therefore f.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage3832.jpe

Spoon last came through Milwaukee as part of their breakthrough year in 2007, touring behind their album Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga with a well-received show at Summerfest, then a return to the city that October for a long, heated performance at the Pabst The.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2349.jpe

Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3831.jpe

This Week in Milwaukee ,None more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3832.jpe

It's impossiblenot Wine Spectator's "Award of Excellence" every year since 1990. All wines are offe ,Dining Out more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage1270.jpe

You know what I love more than kibbles, more thantable scraps even? The food at all of the bars and restaurants on theGerman Fest grounds, of course. I’ve got my eye on some new menu items,including a smoked beef sausage called the landjäger, .. more

Jul 10, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES