RSS

Drinking

kohlerbeerfest.jpg.jpe

It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more

Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

1240431_213530818815643_1145175939_n.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more

Sep 23, 2016 3:05 PM Brew City Booze

ironhorse.jpg.jpe

Iron Horse Hotel, Facebook

As unlikely as it may seem right now, summer will eventuallymake an appearance in Milwaukee. So when those couple months of hot, sunny daysfinally get here, we take advantage of them as best we can--by drinking outside.Here are some of the best.. more

May 12, 2016 2:56 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

matthaas.jpg.jpe

Photo by Matt Haas Photography/Iron Horse Hotel FB

Well you may be stuck here in Wisconsin for Derby Day, butyou can still celebrate with the most important things: bourbon, Southern foodand hats. Lots and lots of hats. Plus horses, I believe, but the actual raceseems to take a backseat to the .. more

May 6, 2016 3:48 PM Brew City Booze

barfireplace.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more

Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

drink_wisconsinbly.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more

Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Around MKE

meet-makers-wine-beer-festival-64.jpg.jpe

Von Stiehl Winery's Meetthe Makers event is coming up Saturday, June 20th.  Meet the Makers is a unique wine and beer festival with a flavor all its own.The one day festival offerstest batches and unique blends newly released by Von Stiehl Winer.. more

Jun 5, 2015 4:40 PM Sponsored Content

bbc.jpg.jpe

Thelocal Milwaukee end of the nationally-metastasized Bye Bye Liver sketchcomedy thing hosts a holiday show on theEast Side next month. The full name of the show is Bye Bye Liver: TheMilwaukee Drinking Play Presents: Alcoholiday Drinktacular 2.. more

Nov 24, 2014 6:25 AM Theater

wolskis.jpg.jpe

On Monday, my Lakefront tapper costs me $3.50. On Tuesdays, MGD or Leinie’s bottles are $2.50. All tappers (a good selection) cost $3 on Thursdays. Good but not that good, so what—aside from bumper more

Nov 11, 2014 11:20 PM Best of Milwaukee 2014

howard_shore_ihatehollywood.jpg.jpe

What Bernard Herrmann was to Alfred Hitchcock and Danny Elfman has been to TimBurton, Howard Shore is to David Cronenberg. As the director’s soniccollaborator since the ‘70s, Shore has scored 15 of his films. The composer wonOscars for his musi.. more

Oct 3, 2014 8:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

mke_oktoberfest.jpg.jpe

Spending time outdoors in the crispautumn air is just what the doctor ordered. While doing so, enjoy some of thefun fall festivities Milwaukee has to offer, the most immediate being MKE Oktoberfest,which promises great food, a nice music lineup.. more

Oct 3, 2014 3:53 PM Around MKE

toby keith.jpg.jpe

Toby Keith can be subtle and thoughtful, capable of making palpable very adult and nuanced emotions of longing, loss and regret. That was not, perhaps appropriately, the Toby Keith who played The M,Concert Reviews more

Aug 30, 2013 12:44 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage18044.jpe

Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more

Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

My dad just turned 80. I could devote many column inches on the enormous impact my father has had on the fabric of so many people's lives over the years (google “John Rosenberg AppalRed” or “John Rosenberg... more

Oct 21, 2011 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Super Tuscan. Yet another WineSpeak term that can make a novice wine drinker feel over his or her head -- like "full malo" or "highly extracted." This term for certain Italian reds was all the rage for a few years, and I think has died down... more

Oct 10, 2011 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Skateland was nominated for the 2010 Sundance Grand Jury Prize and in the film, it refers to a state of mind as well as a place. Skateland is a skating rink, pool hall and video arcade for teenagers in a nowhere town at the edge of nothing. The p.. more

Aug 31, 2011 8:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Hand it to the folks at Planet Bordeaux. They're a creative bunch. As I've mentioned before, Planet Bordeaux is the marketing arm of the winemakers who produce Bordeaux and Bordeaux Supérieur wines. These are the wines that often get lost ... more

Jul 25, 2011 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Hangovers -- a hazard of the occupation. No one can work with wine without tipping back too much from time to time. The morning after. The headache, the nausea, and the sun, as Nicholas Klar once wrote, "is like God's flashlight." Nobody t... more

Jul 11, 2011 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

Add a little Milwaukee Magic to your holidays with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, going from November 18, 2010 until January 2, 2011. You'll find a whole lot of holiday spirit in Downtown Milwaukee. Aside from their 500,000 lights... more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12767.jpe

Photographed by Scott Newton and edited by Newton and Terry Lickona, Austin City Limits is a coffee table record of the successful concert program’s long run on PBS. As principal photographer for the show since the first season, Newton has ... more

Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Books

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES