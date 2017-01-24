Drive-By Truckers
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream JVLIAN's Head-Nodding Debut Single, "Monument"
It was just a couple of years ago that, under the moniker Zhivago, Eduard Vocke released Deep Versions, a fizzy, highly bumping crowd-pleaser of an electronic album that stands as one of the flat-out best Milwaukee EDM releases of the last decade... more
Jan 5, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sobriety Becomes Jason Isbell
Boozing it up is one of those rites of passage that some creative types are almost expected to go through. For Jason Isbell, it was a duty he was more than willing to more
Feb 5, 2014 2:26 AM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
Todd Snider w/ Jason Isbell @ The Pabst Theater
A simple way to distinguish the two converse personas of the Americana acts on Thursday’s Pabst Theater bill was to observe how the troubadours treated an obnoxious heckler in the third row. The slick and pensive Jason Isbell more
Apr 26, 2013 12:08 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Drive-By Truckers
Athens, Ga., rockers the Drive-By Truckers followed up 2008’s revelatory Brighter Than Creation’s Dark , a stripped-down and largely acoustic album recorded after guitarist Jason Isbell left the band, with this year’s... more
Oct 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New Release Wrap-Up: Kelis, Kylie Minogue, Juvenile
Big Boi's killer solo debut Sir Lucious Left Foot will deservedly dominate the music press this week, but hopefully there's ink left over for a noteworthy new record from another urban iconoclast: Kelis, whose latest album, Flesh Tone, gets its Am.. more
Jul 6, 2010 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Miley Cyrus, Disgruntled Pop Star
Miley Cyrus is the Joe Biden of teen-pop singers, prone to remarkably candid, off-the-script interviews that must drive her publicists absolutely nuts. Last November she cut down her own hit single "Party in The U.S.A.," saying that despite its ch.. more
Mar 18, 2010 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Drive-By Truckers
On the first two songs, they go from old-schooldobro twang and props to George Jones to Tom Petty’s oft-overlooked Southernanthem “Rebels.” While clarifying along the way that Patterson Hood is no Mr.Petty when it comes to pipes, t,CD Re more
Sep 29, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
About RadioMilwaukee's Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee celebrated two years of making the city's airwaves better and the city's music scene more visible last night with its 2nd Annual Milwaukee Music Awards. The winners were: Winners of the 2nd Annual Milwaukee Music Awards: .. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will Journal Broadcasting Strike a Fair Deal with Its Workers?
On Wednesday, Feb. 25, about two dozen TV and radio broadcast engineers went back to the picket line to protest Journal Broadcast Group’s unfair treatment. The members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 715 (IBEW).. more
Feb 26, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Drive-By Truckers (2/25)
The Drive-By Truckers are coming to the Turner Hall Ballroom on Wednesday, February 25 at 8pm. This is their first appearance at Turner Hall, make sure you are a part of the history and the future of the ,Promotions more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 1 Comments
Drive-By Truckers Postpone Milwaukee Show
Feb 24, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Drive-By Truckers’ Dark Days
When the Drive-By Truckers returned to touring last year, singer/guitarist Patterson Hood Pizza Deliverance ,Music Feature more
Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Photos: Drive-By Truckers
,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Justin Krol Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Drive-By Truckers, Alejandro Escovedo, Lucinda Williams
The Harley-Davidson Roadhouse dedicates itself to roots-rock icons today, starting at 3 p.m., when cow-punk favorites the Drive-By Truckers take the stage. Roots-rock survivor Alejandro Escovedo takes the stage at 7:30 p.m., followed by songstres... more
Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Short Orders (Cafe Nation Smoothie Nation)
Shorewood’sCafe Nation Smoothie Nation (1926 E. Capitol Drive) is a small, uniqueplace to grab a cup of coffee or a dessert smoothie. The latter comesin many flavors. One favorite is the orange dreamsicle, so sweet andcreamy that your taste buds ... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Preview
Big Theatre, Chance Encounters, Coffee and Uwe Boll
Last night I had a dream where I was reading a review I’d never written about a new Broadway Musical by Uwe Boll tat doesn’t exist. Weird. But not unheard of. This is a strange time of yearthe twilight between thee end of the normal season and the.. more
May 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drive-By Truckers
As the Drive-By Truckers embark on a tour behind their eighth studio-release, they’ Brighter Than Creation's Dark ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 28 - Mar. 5
Dalek A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee