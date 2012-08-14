Driver
Could the Packers release Donald Driver?
The Packers will have to cut the current 90 man roster down to 53 for the season's start in just a few weeks and one of the players who's destiny is in the air is Donald Driver.There are currently 12 men fighting for five or six WR spots on that .. more
Aug 14, 2012 7:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Packers bandwagon - yes or no?
In a lot of ways, I’m super excited the Packers have the Bears the first week of the season because it will be a very early indication of whether or not this team is for real.After each impressive preseason win it got harder and harder not to j.. more
Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Germantown, Butler and Falls Voters Should Support Brady
Longtime state Rep. Sue Jeskewitz decided not to run for re-election this year,which provides voters in the 24th Assembly District with a rare opportunity to give equal consideration to both candidate,Elections more
Oct 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments
What are they saying about Aaron Rodgers' debut?
SI.com saysAaron Rodgerslooked solid in his preseason debut. The game plan called for several quick slants and out routes, and Rodgers made the throws. He also connected on a few strong third down passes; two to Donald Driver particularly stood ou.. more
Aug 13, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Black 47
War may be hell, but Black 47 makes it rock. On Iraq, veteranIrish renegad Iraq, ,CD Reviews more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews