RSS

Droids Attack

blogimage5352.jpe

The East Side's Summer Soulstice Music Festival has announced the lineup for its 2010, 10th anniversary event, held this year on June 19 from noon to 11 p.m. on North Avenue. Included are a slew of local bands, as well as Sponge, the '90s grunge .. more

May 19, 2010 3:24 PM On Music

blogimage5328.jpe

May 13, 2010 3:19 PM On Music

blogimage5352.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5328.jpe

Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES