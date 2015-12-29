Drones
Censored! Big stories the corporate news media ignored
Project Censored highlights the biggest news stories the corporate media ignored this year, including the true numbers of Americans shot by police, fracking details, corporate water grabbing, income inequality and Costa Rica’s surprising re... more
Dec 29, 2015 9:42 PM Tim Redmond News Features 4 Comments
What Happened to the Anti-War Movement?
A mere 72 hours after President Obama delivered an encomium honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, he announced his intention to pound yet another country with more
Sep 8, 2013 11:51 PM David Sirota News Features
The President of Perpetual War
Four years into his presidency, Barack Obama's political formula should be obvious. He gives fabulous speeches teeming with popular liberal ideas, often refuses to take the actions necessary to realize those ideas and then more
Jan 25, 2013 11:01 AM David Sirota News Features
Military History: The Definitive Visual Guide to the Objects of Warfare (DK Publishing)
Even a 450-page coffee table book can’t picture or summarize every significant weapon since the Egyptians bounded across the Sinai in chariots, but Military History finds space for many of them. Profusely illustrated and handsomely more
Dec 23, 2012 8:24 PM David Luhrssen Books