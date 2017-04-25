Drowsy Chaperone
Performing Arts Weekly: April 27-May 3, 2017
THEATER ‘Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook!’ Playwright Allison Gregory adapted Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook! from a popular book series by Barbara Park. Gregory recently reflected on her work,Performing Arts Weekly more
Apr 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Drowsy Chaperone Auditions
The logo says it’s a “new musical comedy.” Actually it’s a new musical comedy from 1998 that’s set in the ’20s. Bob Martin and Don McKellar’s retro stage musical The Drowsy Chaperone is actually a parody of the musical comedies of the ’20s... more
Feb 20, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Drowsy Chaperone
Set in the Prohibition era, this Sunset Playhouse musical production is a delightful romantic romp. An onstage narrator takes the audience through the double-disc album of a show, which comes to life in his living room... more
Aug 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Drowsy Chaperone
Set in the Prohibition era, this Sunset Playhouse musical production is a delightful romantic romp. An onstage narrator takes the audience through the double-disc album of a show, which comes to life in his living room... more
Aug 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Drowsy Chaperone
Set in the Prohibition era, this Sunset Playhouse musical production is a delightful romantic romp. An onstage narrator takes the audience through the double-disc album of a show, which comes to life in his living... more
Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunset's 'Drowsy Chaperone' Presides Over Musical Fun
The Drowsy Chaperone sounds like a Broadway musical from the '20s. But it's not quite that simple. Instead, it's a musical from the '90s about a fictional musical from the '20s called The Drowsy Chaperone. This musical love letter to an ear... more
Jul 13, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions: The Drowsy Chaperone in Elm Grove
The Drowsy Chaperone sounds very much like the title of a vintage Broadway musical. It’s not. It’s actually the title of a musical about a fan of a fictitious vintage Broadway musical named, oddly enough The Drowsy Chaperone. The fan plays the r.. more
May 18, 2011 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Drowsy at Stritch
There is nothing that Broadway loves quite as much as Broadway. Broadway's love affair with itself goes back a great many years in countless productions. Every now and then the love gets a bit nostalgic. Over ten years ago, a musical tribute t.. more
Apr 15, 2011 4:24 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Felice Brothers: Restless Spirits and Rustic Stories
With a sound steeped in tradition, songwriting that’s earned them comparisons to Woody Guthrie and a young Bruce Springsteen, and a combination of perseverance and gutsy determination, New York’s tightknit back-porch Americana/folk rock tro... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
Easy Virtue
Veronica's smile fades to a thin frown as her eyes meet her new daughter-in-law, Larita. A Easy Virtue ,Film more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Boris Doris
The Wherehouse, a 5,000-square-foot, beautifully renovated old cooperage with bar Shepherd ,Boris Doris on the town more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Summer Fun on the Cheap
%uFFFD Despite all the energy andexcitementsurrounding our city’s summer events, Milwaukeeans remain a frugal lot,demanding lowcost diversions during the alltoo-short warm-weatherseas,Cover Story more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Around MKE
Memorial Golf Classic
Idon’t know. It’s tough, but we are getting a good response. The firstyear w The Luke Homan Memorial Golf Classic is Monday, June15, at The Legend at Brandybrook, 1 L ,Off the Cuff more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Off the Cuff 2 Comments