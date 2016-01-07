RSS

Drugs Dragons W/ Head On Electri

jaill.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/jaillbook

I’m not sure that anybody’s outright dismissed Jaill as a joke band before, but there’s always been a perception that the Milwaukee psych-pop band is, at the very least, less than serious. They carry themselves with an innate wryness, so it’s not .. more

Jan 7, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage16910.jpe

Throwing a show on a holiday is always a bit of a crapshoot. On the one hand, people tend to get sluggish on food and drink and end up dozing contentedly in front of the TV, but on the other, prolonged, close quarters contact with family ca... more

Nov 28, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage16886.jpe

Milwaukee scuzz-rockers Drugs Dragons gave beer-swilling hard-rock a glammy, nightmarish makeover on their self-titled debut last year, drawing from... more

Nov 24, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12382.jpe

Milwaukee scuzz-rockers Drugs Dragons follow up a self-released 7-inch with a self-titled full-length debut on Milwaukee’s rock clearinghouse Dusty Medical at tonight’s release show. Like the band’s 7-inch, Drugs Dragons chugs alo more

Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES