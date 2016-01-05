Drugs Dragons
Drink Wisconsinbly to Take Over Former Blue Jacket Space
Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more
Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Lyres w/ Drugs Dragons and Fox Face @ Cactus Club
Garage-rock true believers Lyres skipped a setlist altogether during their energetic, off-the-cuff performance. more
Apr 20, 2015 10:50 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Drugs Dragons Deliver a ‘Disgusting Mess of Negativity and Debauchery’
II & I/II, the new record from Drugs Dragons, will probably not find its way onto anyone’s short list for “feel-good record of the year.” With song titles like “Sick Laugh,” “Rotting Face” and “Love, Love You With Knives” the Mi... more
Jul 23, 2014 1:17 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Drugs Dragons w/ Dirty Dancing and Static Eyes @ Cactus Club
Like almost every music venue, Cactus Club’s walls are adorned with music posters. Most venues plug upcoming shows, but the seminal Bay View rock club unabashedly celebrates its past by keeping up,Concert Reviews more
Jan 27, 2014 1:21 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Sugar Stems w/ Johnny Ill Band, The Midwest Beat and Head on Electric @ Bremen Café
Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more
Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rite of Spring
The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more
May 12, 2013 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
John the Savage Calls it a Day
For the past five years, the off-kilter sound of Milwaukee-based John the Savage has been a constant in a scene often wracked by dramatic turnover. While the band was never exactly prolific, they did manage to record more
Dec 26, 2012 3:05 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Drugs Dragons, Broken Social Scene and Muse more
Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee