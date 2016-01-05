RSS

Drugs Dragons

drink_wisconsinbly.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Lynn Friedman, Flickr CCThe owners of a brand specializing in shirts highlightingWisconsin’s drinking culture plan to open a bar in Walker’s Point.Drink Wisconsinbly’s bar and restaurant will keep thenamesake o.. more

Jan 5, 2016 5:54 PM Around MKE

concertreview_lyres.jpg.jpe

Garage-rock true believers Lyres skipped a setlist altogether during their energetic, off-the-cuff performance. more

Apr 20, 2015 10:50 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

drugsdragons.jpg.jpe

II & I/II, the new record from Drugs Dragons, will probably not find its way onto anyone’s short list for “feel-good record of the year.” With song titles like “Sick Laugh,” “Rotting Face” and “Love, Love You With Knives” the Mi... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:17 AM Local Music

drugs dragons.jpg.jpe

Like almost every music venue, Cactus Club’s walls are adorned with music posters. Most venues plug upcoming shows, but the seminal Bay View rock club unabashedly celebrates its past by keeping up,Concert Reviews more

Jan 27, 2014 1:21 PM Concert Reviews

sugar-stems-pic.jpg.jpe

Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more

Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Concert Reviews

 The opening passage of The Rite of Spring ( LaSacre du Printemps ) suggests the parting of morning mist, revealing a clearingin some primeval forest. It’s a calm prelude to a stormy stretch of music, aballet that triggered the riot b.. more

May 12, 2013 12:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

johnthesavage.jpg.jpe

For the past five years, the off-kilter sound of Milwaukee-based John the Savage has been a constant in a scene often wracked by dramatic turnover. While the band was never exactly prolific, they did manage to record more

Dec 26, 2012 3:05 PM Local Music

12857188024ca283129101c.jpg.jpe

Drugs Dragons, Broken Social Scene and Muse more

Sep 30, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

12609261164b2834a4a6a3a.jpg.jpe

FM102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder endof the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no DeathCab for Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin,the hard-edged po,This W more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES