RSS

Drummer

the_stranger_2_welles.jpg.jpe

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

modusfactor.jpg.jpe

The Toronto trio Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, the electro-ambient The Picasso Zone. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews

araminta.jpg.jpe

On Araminta, guitarist Brandon Ross leads his jazz-black rock trio Harriet Tubman with bravura and unabashed love of vivid distortion, evoking what Sonny Sharrock might be doing if still alive, but with a more poetic control of sonics. Ross... more

Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Album Reviews

thestonehouse.jpg.jpe

The Stone House by Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis should appeal to fans of latter-day King Crimson, whose guitarist Robert Fripp seems to provide at least partial inspiration. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:05 PM Album Reviews

blogimage17766.jpe

On Roots Before Branches, Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole and his talented cohort move easily as an ensemble from one tempo and texture to another. Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sánchez blows tropical jazz over swaying melodies as space ... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES