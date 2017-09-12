Drummer
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 14, 2017
Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more
Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Modus Factor: The Picasso Zone (Browntasaurus Records)
The Toronto trio Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, the electro-ambient The Picasso Zone. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:10 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
Harriet Tubman: Araminta (Sunnyside)
On Araminta, guitarist Brandon Ross leads his jazz-black rock trio Harriet Tubman with bravura and unabashed love of vivid distortion, evoking what Sonny Sharrock might be doing if still alive, but with a more poetic control of sonics. Ross... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis: The Stone House (MoonJune Records)
The Stone House by Wingfield Reuter Stavi Sirkis should appeal to fans of latter-day King Crimson, whose guitarist Robert Fripp seems to provide at least partial inspiration. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:05 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Henry Cole & The Afrobeat Collective
On Roots Before Branches, Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole and his talented cohort move easily as an ensemble from one tempo and texture to another. Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sánchez blows tropical jazz over swaying melodies as space ... more
Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews