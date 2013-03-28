Dub
Mahala Rai Banda
Eastern Europe meets Jamaica in this surprisingly credible collaboration between the Romanian Gypsies of Mahala Rai Banda and such reggae remix producers as Mad Professor and Jstar. The convergence sounds more organic more
Mar 28, 2013 4:53 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Spy From Cairo
World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Chill on the Hill w/ The Urbanites
Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park continues tonight with a performance from the Milwaukee reggae band The Urbanites, whose eclectic, summery sound touches on ska, dub... more
Jul 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee