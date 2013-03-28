RSS

balkan_reggae_cover2.jpg.jpe

Eastern Europe meets Jamaica in this surprisingly credible collaboration between the Romanian Gypsies of Mahala Rai Banda and such reggae remix producers as Mad Professor and Jstar. The convergence sounds more organic more

Mar 28, 2013 4:53 PM Album Reviews

blogimage19084.jpe

World music can sometimes resemble fusion cuisine, becoming a contrived novelty whose appeal is paper-thin. However, disparate ingredients can sometimes produce a pleasing dish. In the case of music, The Spy From Cairo pulls off a coup on i... more

Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage15499.jpe

Bay View's free Chill on the Hill concert series in Humboldt Park continues tonight with a performance from the Milwaukee reggae band The Urbanites, whose eclectic, summery sound touches on ska, dub... more

Jul 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

