Dubstep
Salva and DJ Kid Cut Up Return to Milwaukee for the Miltown Beat Down Finals
For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Producer Strehlow Fuses Hip-Hop and EDM on "Nesha"
Lately I’ve been a little obsessed with Trap-A-Holics’ Certified Trap mixes. If you’ve never heard them before, they’re gleefully ridiculous, featuring dubstep makeovers of recent trap-rap tracks. Basically, DJs take some of the loudest, least sub.. more
Jan 9, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
James Blake @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With its marriage of electronic music and the type of falsettoed, soulful songwriter balladeering that's grown increasingly popular over the last half a decade or so, James Blake’s self-titled de,Concert Reviews more
Nov 15, 2013 10:33 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 14-Nov. 20
One of rock ’n’ roll’s great charmers, Jonathan Richman inspired a generation of punks with his celebrated first band The Modern Lovers before moving on to a more acoustic, traditional style of rock ’n’ roll inspired more
Nov 12, 2013 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Nature of ‘NurtureShock’
The aptly titled book NurtureShock is a riveting look into the mysterious minds of children and the teachings of myth-guided parents.Po Bronson, best-selling author and proud parent of two, and who co-wrote NurtureShock with Ashley Merryman... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Kenya C. Evans Books
The Residents
Forty years is a mighty long time to hold a secret, but the seminal experimental art-rock band The Residents has succeeded in keeping their identities unknown for that remarkable stretch. So little is known about this performance collective more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee