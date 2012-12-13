Duck
North Shore Classic
Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn (1319 E. Henry Clay St.) actually predates the village of Whitefish Bay. When Pandl’s opened, it stood in an area of resorts and beer gardens—a daytrip for Milwaukee residents who arrived by more
Dec 13, 2012 1:32 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Thai Bar-B-Que Deservedly Popular
Thai Bar-B-Que is one of the best Thai restaurants in the area, with a menu featuring items from Issan and Laos. Issan, also spelled Isan, is the northeast region of Thailand, adjacent to the border of Laos. Issan is known for serving the ... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Charming Balzac Returns to Its Roots
In 2005, Balzac helped to usher in the concept of “small plate” dining in Milwaukee. Today, “small plates” continue to gain in popularity. Balzac had veered away from that approach over the years, but a recent new menu returns the more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview