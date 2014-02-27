Duet For One
This Week on The Disclaimer: Unlooped vs. Marvin Gaye and Milwaukee vs. SXSW
This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more
Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jesus Christ Superstar With In Tandem
It only makes sense that a theatre company operating in a space in back of a prominent church would periodically produce something in honor of said church. As such, In Tandem Theatre is once again staging a couple of fundraising performances of Je.. more
Feb 21, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rindfleisch to Campaign: You Guys Are in the Drivers Seat
In August 2010, the Walker team (both campaign andcounty aides) were freaking out about tragedies at the Milwaukee BehavioralHealth Complex. In their secret emails, Walker’s campaign staff washelping to craft Walker’s “official” responses .. more
Feb 19, 2014 10:48 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Cabaret Milwaukee's First Show--The Jealous Revolver
Cabaret Milwaukee opened its first show last night. The 1940s retro live production company joins a growing number of local 20th century performance groups including The M.U.T.E.S., Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre and Rockabilly Girl Productions. Cabare.. more
Feb 14, 2014 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Duet for One
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Touching ‘Duet for One’
Duet for One, which opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT), is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. ... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater