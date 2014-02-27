RSS

Duet For One

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I are joined by Tarik Moody, the architect of the latest Alverno Presents production, Unlooped Vs. Marvin Gaye . Moody gives some background on his Unlooped electronic music series and ex.. more

Feb 27, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

It only makes sense that a theatre company operating in a space in back of a prominent church would periodically produce something in honor of said church. As such, In Tandem Theatre is once again staging a couple of fundraising performances of Je.. more

Feb 21, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

In August 2010, the Walker team (both campaign andcounty aides) were freaking out about tragedies at the Milwaukee BehavioralHealth Complex. In their secret emails, Walker’s campaign staff washelping to craft Walker’s “official” responses .. more

Feb 19, 2014 10:48 PM Daily Dose

Cabaret Milwaukee opened its first show last night. The 1940s retro live production company joins a growing number of local 20th century performance groups including The M.U.T.E.S., Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre and Rockabilly Girl Productions. Cabare.. more

Feb 14, 2014 1:30 PM Theater

blogimage10032.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9999.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Feb 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9986.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She lived another 14 years more

Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9976.jpe

Duet for One, which opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT), is based in part on the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career was cut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. ... more

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES