Duke Ellington
Bel Canto Chorus Presents: Modern American Choral Masters
May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Classical Happening: Bel Canto
Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more
May 12, 2015 7:45 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Jazz Keeps On Keepin’ On
Clark Terry was one of the great secondary figures of jazz. The trumpeter was notamong the artists most responsible for changing the shape of the music, but hementored, inspired or sat in with many of the leading lights, including QuincyJones, .. more
Apr 14, 2015 3:40 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Bix Festival in Racine
Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more
Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Five Plus Six: Such Sweet Thunder (Shade Tree)
Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn are mainstays on the debut album by Five Plus Six, a skillful multi-generational outfit led by arranger-trumpeter Vance Thompson. The Knoxville, Tenn., big band handles the complex orchestrations with apl... more
Dec 17, 2014 2:47 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Paris Blues
Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more
Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Greatest Ears in Town
Arif Mardin was never a household name, butmusic fans scrutinizing album credits knew of him and the stars he worked withknew him well. The Greatest Ears in Town:The Arif Mardin Story is a documentary of a remarkable ca.. more
Nov 18, 2013 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Great, Long Lost TV Series
Muriel Cigars was more than just the sponsor (“Broughtto you by…”) of the ABC series “Here’s Edie” (1962-1964). Integral to the production, the commercials starred the show’s hostess and were almost asinnovative as everythi.. more
Nov 16, 2013 5:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Charles Mingus
Charles Mingus was one of Duke Ellington's greatest heirs in exploring the symphonic potential of jazz without losing touch with its funky roots. This newly issued 10-CD set is comprised of... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Joseph Hanreddy Moves to UW-Milwaukee
After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Off the Cuff
Fact-Checking Scott Walker
Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has been continuously campaigning for governor for the past six years. So how do his campaign claims live up to the reality of his time in office? Here’s a look at some of his biggest claims: Claim: W... more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 35 Comments
Solvent w/ Signaldrift and Made Of Oak
As Solvent, Zimbabwe’s Jason Amm has been releasing quirky analog synth-pop projects since 1997. Currently a resident of Toronto, Amm is best known for his release on Morr Music and Ghostly International, and is also the co-founder of more
Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Owen Pallett
Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gov’t Mule w/ The Steepwater Band
In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Haggerty Museum of Art’s Subjective Truth
Through April 18 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, the main gallery hosts three distinct photography exhibitions. Presented separately, the three photographers’ series reveal that truth is subjective. While the camera, an extension of the arti... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 2 Comments