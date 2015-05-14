RSS

Duke Ellington

nativechorus1.jpg.jpe

May 14, 2015 5:38 PM Sponsored Content

Bel Canto Chorus performs “Modern American Choral Masters” at Renaissance Place. more

May 12, 2015 7:45 PM Classical Music

ihatehollywood_keepsonkeepinon.jpg.jpe

Clark Terry was one of the great secondary figures of jazz. The trumpeter was notamong the artists most responsible for changing the shape of the music, but hementored, inspired or sat in with many of the leading lights, including QuincyJones, .. more

Apr 14, 2015 3:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

523146717.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Bix Beiderbecke was a hard-drinking, introspective boy from Davenport, Iowa and he blew his cornet with the sweetest tone this side of the heavenly choir. In return for drinking himself to death at age twenty-eight, we jazz lovers speak of Bix wit.. more

Feb 23, 2015 4:24 PM Around MKE

Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn are mainstays on the debut album by Five Plus Six, a skillful multi-generational outfit led by arranger-trumpeter Vance Thompson. The Knoxville, Tenn., big band handles the complex orchestrations with apl... more

Dec 17, 2014 2:47 PM Album Reviews

 Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more

Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Arif Mardin was never a household name, butmusic fans scrutinizing album credits knew of him and the stars he worked withknew him well. The Greatest Ears in Town:The Arif Mardin Story is a documentary of a remarkable ca.. more

Nov 18, 2013 4:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Muriel Cigars was more than just the sponsor (“Broughtto you by…”) of the ABC series “Here’s Edie” (1962-1964). Integral to the production, the commercials starred the show’s hostess and were almost asinnovative as everythi.. more

Nov 16, 2013 5:45 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage19616.jpe

Charles Mingus was one of Duke Ellington's greatest heirs in exploring the symphonic potential of jazz without losing touch with its funky roots. This newly issued 10-CD set is comprised of... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11623.jpe

After years of serving as artistic director of Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Joseph Hanreddy finds himself with an interesting new role in the Milwaukee theater scene. The man who helped make the Rep the city’s most prestigious theater comp... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11501.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker has been continuously campaigning for governor for the past six years. So how do his campaign claims live up to the reality of his time in office? Here’s a look at some of his biggest claims: Claim: W... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 35 Comments

blogimage11279.jpe

As Solvent, Zimbabwe’s Jason Amm has been releasing quirky analog synth-pop projects since 1997. Currently a resident of Toronto, Amm is best known for his release on Morr Music and Ghostly International, and is also the co-founder of more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10469.jpe

Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9715.jpe

In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9711.jpe

Through April 18 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, the main gallery hosts three distinct photography exhibitions. Presented separately, the three photographers’ series reveal that truth is subjective. While the camera, an extension of the arti... more

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES