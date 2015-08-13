Duke
Bo Ryan May Not Retire After Next Season
Brett Favre. Michael Jordan. Jay-Z. Bo Ryan? Could this be alist of people who have announced their retirement and then came back? It seemsthat way after an interview at the U.S. Venture Open charity golf event in Kaukauna.When reporters aske.. more
Aug 13, 2015 4:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Mumiy Troll w/ Run Run Run
Mumiy Troll is one of Russia’s biggest, most established rock bands, which is no small feat considering that when the band began, rock music was still taboo in the Soviet Union. When Russian MTV went live in 1998, Mumiy Troll’s video for more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Knitters
Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 p.m.It was easy enough to dismiss The Knitters as just anoddball Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Duke 77, Marquette 73
Duke 77, Marquette 73November 22, 2007 | 10:14 AMI would write about this game first-hand, but I sort of fell asleep during the crucial second half. Here, instead, is SI's recap...from SI.comLAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) -It took Kyle Singler five g.. more
Nov 22, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports