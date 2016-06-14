Duncan Jones
Attack of the Killer Orcs
The latest example of a videogame turned into a feature film, Warcraft was in the works for some 10 years. Surprisingly, writer-director Duncan Jones turned the game into a compelling story visualized with better-than-usual special effects ... more
Jun 14, 2016 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Romance, Scars Pain and Love
Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more
Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Moon
Moonis light years behind its predecessors when measuring cinematic greatness, but, despit Moon ,Film more
Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews