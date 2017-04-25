Dustin J. Martin

RSS

In Sunset Playhouse’s light comedy of friendship, The Dixie Swim Club, women who became friends while swimming in school periodically meet-up to relax and swim in solitude at an idyllic beach cottage in North Carolina. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:22 PM Theater

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ken Ludwig might have come out of a different era. The playwright behind such classic farces as Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo was born in the midst of the mid-twentieth century that serves as the setting for his classic comic farce.. more

Feb 27, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Ken Ludwig’s farce Leading Ladies features a couple of down-on-their-luck actors with dreams of success in Hollywood. When a wealthy older woman announces that she’s seeking long-lost relatives, the two actors look to impersonate them...only.. more

Nov 17, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

I keep telling people that I want to see a post-modern comic-drama Ken Ludwig/David Mamet mashup Moon Over American Buffalo . While that is unlikely to ever happen, Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo continues to be quite popular. There's a production of .. more

Apr 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

At winter’s end, Summer Stage will be holding auditions for an upcoming summer Shakespearing. This summer, the group will be staging an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing in Lapham Peak State Park.The show opens on the fourth day of Ju.. more

Feb 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

“The play’s the thing,” says Hamlet. In the case of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), “play” becomes “plays” as the SummerStage troupe in Delafield attempts to perform the Bard’s 15 comedies, 10 more

Jul 31, 2013 1:11 AM Theater

Helen Keller is a figure out of history we often take for granted. The name has come to overshadow our understanding of the person a great deal. Hers is just another name in the lexicon of American history like so many others we read about in te.. more

Oct 13, 2011 10:13 AM Theater

John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 35 Comments

The Los Angeles band Early Man’s take on heavy metal can be described in one word: traditional. Drawing from metal’s most tried-and-true influences (Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Megadeth) and sticking to the genre’s signature subject more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Move over T-Pain, Kanye West and even Roger Troutman. Though all of those artists are pioneers in the use of the voice-manipulating vocoder, Alan Parsons was using the studio device before any of them, incorporating it into his 1976 more

Sep 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When bicycles were introduced in the 19th century, they were largely condemned as hazardous fads; nevertheless, by the end of the century, bicycling had become not only a crucial mode of transportation, but also a popular pastime. That popu... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Texas Rangers this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. home game at Miller Park. more

Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Milwaukee, Kosciuszko is the name of a South Side park, and the subject of an equestria The Peasant Prince ,Books more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Books

