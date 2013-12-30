Dusty Medical Festival
Sugar Stems w/ Johnny Ill Band, The Midwest Beat and Head on Electric @ Bremen Café
Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more
Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Made up of former members of the popular roots-rock outfit The Wildbirds, Hugh Bob and The Hustle bring a purist’s eye to a different, often misunderstood genre: country. Playing jaunty honky-tonk tunes about more
Dec 26, 2013 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dusty Medical Records Announces Its Return with the Dusty Medical Festival
Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more
Dec 9, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dermond Peterson’s Stunning, Milwaukee-Made Textiles
Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff