Dusty Medical Records

For their sophomore LP “Rubicon,” Space Raft crafted an infectious album about sleepless nights and self-doubts. more

Apr 12, 2016 1:54 PM Music Feature

Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson took an unorthodox approach to producing the latest record from Milwaukee’s Midnight Reruns. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:19 PM Music Feature

Animals take over the Summerfest grounds, while Sprecher Brewery and Dusty Medical Records celebrate big anniversaries. more

Aug 25, 2015 8:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

For the last decade, Dusty Medical Records has been one of Milwaukee's most consistent record labels, issuing dozens of killer releases from some of the city's best punk, garage-rock and guitar-pop bands, and some gems from outside the city, too. .. more

Jul 23, 2015 3:37 PM On Music

Tailgate weather isn't even here yet, but Milwaukee already has an early grill-out album of the year frontrunner in Space Raft's upcoming self-titled debut for Dusty Medical Records, an effusive guitar-pop record in the tuneful spirit of '70s rock.. more

Mar 24, 2014 6:40 PM On Music

Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the labe.. more

Dec 9, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

A self-described “poppy, fun rock ‘n’ roll band,” Sugar Stems will release their second album, Can’t Wait, at a Dec. 21 show at the Cactus Club. They hope it won’t be their last day on earth. more

Dec 19, 2012 2:25 PM Music Feature

Growing food in the back yard was once viewed as an act of recreation, but in the context of the 2008 film Food Fight , it’s a display of social activism. Christopher Taylor’s documentary charts how American agriculture policy shifted more

Aug 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here’s a reminder for the folks who don’t think health care reform is necessary: An estimated 2,400 Wisconsin residents will die prematurely this decade if health care reform is not enacted, and 3,500 Wisconsin residents have died from a la... more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Some of the most stunning textiles sold across the country are created by hand in a studio on National Avenue. Dermond Peterson Design, created in 2001 by Susan Peterson and her sister Sandra Dermond, adorns the choicest of boutiques and de... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

