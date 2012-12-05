Dutch
Early Music Now’s Medieval Christmas
Early Music Now marks the holiday season with “A Medieval Christmas” featuring the Boston Camerata and the Milwaukee Choral Artists. The concert traces the transformation of the Christmas story from the 10th through more
Dec 5, 2012 11:25 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"
I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more
Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cafe Hollander Finds Success in Wauwatosa
Theold heart of Wauwatosa, also known as Tosa Village, continues to growas a dining destination. The main intersection, at State and Harwood,features a vintage Cream City brick building with a large n,Dining Out more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments