Dvds
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 29, 2017
Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 6, 2017
The producers of “Star Trek: Voyager" turned for inspiration to one of literature’s oldest stories, The Odyssey. Like those Greek mariners, the crew of the starship Voyager faced unknown dangers on a perilous homeward journey. The box se... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Banishing Boredom in the Bedroom
Do you recommend any particular books for a young, married couple with fizzling bedroom sparks? I've been reading Fifty Shades and some of it sounds fun/worth trying. We just don't know how to try! Who knew spanking had a technique!? We a... more
Sep 14, 2012 11:52 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Make the Right Choice
I read your article regarding the importance of buying local and how it affects our local BeadStyle ,None more
Dec 12, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 4 Comments
The 100 Best Indie-Rock Albums Ever?
The 100 Best Indie-Rock Albums Ever?Thems fighting words, but...November 15, 2007 | 03:01 PMA list of the "100 Greatest Indie-Rock Albums Ever" scheduled to appear in the December issue of Blender has gone online. The bloggers are already deba.. more
Nov 15, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music