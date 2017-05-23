Dwayne Johnson
Film Clips: May 25, 2017
Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more
May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 13, 2017
This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 11.24
Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, is a film that hearkens back to World War II-era war flicks, but ultimately mines little tension. more
Nov 22, 2016 2:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 6.16
Milwaukee film buff Dale Kuntz hosts a 20th anniversary fundraiser event at the Charles Allis Art Museum, screening the 1938 musical classic, Alexander’s Ragtime Band. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Furious 7
At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more
Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 22
Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more
May 21, 2013 8:48 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Mar. 28
The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more
Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Feb. 21
After being used as a patsy and unwittingly participating in a drug deal, the eldest son of John Matthews (Dwayne Johnson) is convicted and imprisoned. To free his boy, Matthews makes a bargain to infiltrate a drug cartel and more
Feb 21, 2013 12:26 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Race to Witch Mountain
Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain (out Aug. 4 on DVD and Blu-ray) is a modestly entertaining kids’ movie, adolescent division. Adult science fiction fans will have seen the story before with its UFOs and government cover-ups, good aliens and bad a.. more
Jul 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood