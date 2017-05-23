RSS

Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more

May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Film Clips

This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Film Clips

Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, is a film that hearkens back to World War II-era war flicks, but ultimately mines little tension. more

Nov 22, 2016 2:01 PM Film Clips

Milwaukee film buff Dale Kuntz hosts a 20th anniversary fundraiser event at the Charles Allis Art Museum, screening the 1938 musical classic, Alexander’s Ragtime Band. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:01 PM Film Clips

At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more

Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Film Clips

Although the team of street racers are now wealthy and mostly content, they are wanted fugitives unable to return home to the U.S. That could change if they help lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) capture British more

May 21, 2013 8:48 PM Film Clips

The second chapter of Hasbro's G.I. Joe resets the franchise. It's more comical, more action-packed and jammed with action stars. Bruce Willis plays Original Joe, now General Colton, returning to the fray, and lending weapons more

Mar 28, 2013 4:46 PM Film Clips

After being used as a patsy and unwittingly participating in a drug deal, the eldest son of John Matthews (Dwayne Johnson) is convicted and imprisoned. To free his boy, Matthews makes a bargain to infiltrate a drug cartel and more

Feb 21, 2013 12:26 AM Film Clips

Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain (out Aug. 4 on DVD and Blu-ray) is a modestly entertaining kids’ movie, adolescent division. Adult science fiction fans will have seen the story before with its UFOs and government cover-ups, good aliens and bad a.. more

Jul 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

