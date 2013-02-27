Dwd
Is the Skills Gap a Myth?
Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more
Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Why Recall Scott Walker?
Last week, Gov. Scott Walker rushed out new, unverified employment data showing the “good news” that the state added 23,321 jobs in 2011, or less than 1% of the 2.7 million jobs in Wisconsin. But Walker's “good news... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 19 Comments
The Golden Network
It fell short of a sweep but it’s a strong showing nonetheless for The Social Network. It won four awards at last night’s Golden Globes, three of them in major categories: Best Picture (Drama), Best Director and Best Screenplay. In addition, Tr.. more
Jan 17, 2011 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Missing the Magic
Mozart's The MagicFlute is a fantastical product of the 18th-century Age of Enlightenment. The Magic ,Classical Music/Dance more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music