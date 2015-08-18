RSS
Eagle
The Cheel Restores Historic Thiensville Building
Restoration is a valued practicein Wisconsin and one particularly exciting project completed this month is the cheel’s (105 S. Main St., Thiensville) historically-accurate turret built by OzaukeeCounty’s Bill Conley. Unique to this restoration i.. more
Aug 18, 2015 8:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Dave Alvin and The Guilty Women
Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early ’80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin’s song more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!