xx.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Allison Hade

Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more

Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Concert Reviews

guccimane.jpg.jpe

Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more

Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

xx.jpg.jpe

It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more

Jan 5, 2017 3:20 PM On Music

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway_cagetheelephant_a_byirachernova.jpg.jpe

After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more

May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_the1975.jpg.jpe

“I wasn’t scared of what people were going to think,” 1975’s Matt Healy says of the band’s bold new album. more

May 10, 2016 3:36 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_foals.jpg.jpe

The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more

May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Music Feature

lupe.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rhianna O'Shea

Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more

Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

chance the rapper.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Katelyn Winski

When Chance the Rapper's concert clicked Friday night, it was uplifting like little else in hip-hop. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_replacements_alexander_stafford.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more

May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

concertreview_jameyjohnson_alexanderstafford.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Alexander Stafford

Newly independent outlaw country singer Jamey Johnson kept the covers flowing Saturday night. more

Apr 13, 2015 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_foxygen_bycararobbins.jpg.jpe

Photo by Cara Robbins

What, exactly, is Amber Rose doing in Milwaukee this week? more

Mar 31, 2015 9:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

concertreview_blackberrysmoke.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Staffors

Blackberry Smoke brought back the spirit of classic Southern rock Thursday night at the Eagles Ballroom. more

Mar 6, 2015 9:40 AM Concert Reviews

concertreview_wizkhalifa_alexanderstaffordandkatelynwinski.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy of The Rave/Eagles Club - Photo Credit: Alexander Stafford and Katelyn Winski

Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more

Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

iggy_azalea.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

“First things first, I’m the realest,” Iggy Azalea declared on her breakout hit “Fancy,” almost begging to be challenged. While Azalea may be real in the literal, Webster’s Dictionary se,Concert Reviews more

Oct 20, 2014 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

schoolboy q the rave eagles ballroom oxymoron tour.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kiri Lin

 ,Concert Reviews more

Apr 18, 2014 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

jack white.jpg.jpe

Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost.. more

Apr 7, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

childish gambino donald glover the rave rap 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

The transition from credible rapper to comedic actor is so familiar as to almost be a bona fide career path, but while everyone from Ice Cube to Mos Def has gone from spitting bars to reciting line,Concert Reviews more

Mar 24, 2014 11:16 AM Concert Reviews

2 chainz 2014 the rave eagles ballroom milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sam Shea

Though he achieved some street-level celebrity as half of the Atlanta duo Playaz Circle, 2 Chainz, then known as “Tity Boi,” mainly seemed to get lost in the Southern rap tidal wave of the mid-2,Concert Reviews more

Feb 10, 2014 9:49 AM Concert Reviews

kid-cudi-e1355868115413.jpg.jpe

Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t .. more

Jul 16, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

