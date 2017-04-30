Eagles Ballroom
The xx w/ Sampha @ The Eagles Ballroom
Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more
Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Gucci Mane @ The Eagles Ballroom
Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more
Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The xx Will Play The Eagles Ballroom in April
It's been nearly five years since the last one, but the dreamy British indie-rock trio The xx will release a new album this month, I See You , and with it they've announced a huge run of tour dates. As part of the North American stretch of that to.. more
Jan 5, 2017 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cage The Elephant Come Into Their Own
After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more
May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
The 1975 Put Their Egos Aside
“I wasn’t scared of what people were going to think,” 1975’s Matt Healy says of the band’s bold new album. more
May 10, 2016 3:36 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
You Can't Stop Foals From Stage Diving
The hard-working British rock band Foals spends a lot of time on the road. They like it that way. Speaking of which, Foals co-headline The Rave with Silversun Pickups on Friday, May 6, with Joywave opening the show. more
May 3, 2016 4:06 PM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Lupe Fiasco w/ Yo-Dot and Pharaoh Mac & DMT @ The Rave
Lupe Fiasco peppered his concert Friday night with a string of odd, between-song digressions. more
Nov 30, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Chance the Rapper @ Eagles Ballroom
When Chance the Rapper's concert clicked Friday night, it was uplifting like little else in hip-hop. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Replacements @ The Eagles Ballroom
The Replacements delivered everything fans could have hoped for from a Replacements reunion show Saturday night. more
May 4, 2015 7:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Jamey Johnson @ The Eagles Ballroom
Newly independent outlaw country singer Jamey Johnson kept the covers flowing Saturday night. more
Apr 13, 2015 11:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 2-8
What, exactly, is Amber Rose doing in Milwaukee this week? more
Mar 31, 2015 9:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Blackberry Smoke w/ The Temperance Movement and Leon Virgil Bowers @ The Eagles Ballroom
Blackberry Smoke brought back the spirit of classic Southern rock Thursday night at the Eagles Ballroom. more
Mar 6, 2015 9:40 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The KISSmas Bash w/ Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor @ The Rave
Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more
Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Iggy Azalea @ The Eagles Ballroom
“First things first, I’m the realest,” Iggy Azalea declared on her breakout hit “Fancy,” almost begging to be challenged. While Azalea may be real in the literal, Webster’s Dictionary se,Concert Reviews more
Oct 20, 2014 10:15 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Schoolboy Q @ The Rave
,Concert Reviews more
Apr 18, 2014 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Jack White Will Headline the Rave in July
Retiring The White Stripes certainly hasn't hurt Jack White's brand any. With his many side bands and more recently his solo ventures the singer/guitarist has continued to enjoy the kind of "rock legend in progress" cache otherwise reserved almost.. more
Apr 7, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Childish Gambino @ Eagles Ballroom
The transition from credible rapper to comedic actor is so familiar as to almost be a bona fide career path, but while everyone from Ice Cube to Mos Def has gone from spitting bars to reciting line,Concert Reviews more
Mar 24, 2014 11:16 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
2 Chainz w/ Pusha T and August Alsina @ The Eagles Ballroom
Though he achieved some street-level celebrity as half of the Atlanta duo Playaz Circle, 2 Chainz, then known as “Tity Boi,” mainly seemed to get lost in the Southern rap tidal wave of the mid-2,Concert Reviews more
Feb 10, 2014 9:49 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Kid Cudi to Headline the Eagles Ballroom in September
Buoyed by the support of Kanye West, who signed the Cleveland rapper to his GOOD Music label, Kid Cudi emerged as one of 2009’s breakout artists with his Internet hit “Day ’n’ Nite.” Cudi’s debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day , wasn’t .. more
Jul 16, 2013 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music