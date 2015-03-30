Earl Sweatshirt
Earl Sweatshirt @ The Rave
Earl Sweatshirt's dreary, depressive album didn't translate well to the stage on Saturday night. more
Mar 30, 2015 10:30 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 26-April 1
This week Earl Sweatshirt will make you feel bad, Naughty By Nature will make you feel good and Maria Bamford will make you laugh. more
Mar 24, 2015 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Rapper Bliss & Alice Blends Poetry, Pathos and Shit Talking on His Remarkable Debut
Sincethe genre’s earliest days, MCs have described rap as poetry, an assertion thatonce seemed bold but now seems indisputable. Of course rap is poetry. It's auniquely insular strain of poetry, though, more interesting in quoting itselfand inv.. more
Apr 22, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
