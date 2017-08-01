Early Music Now
A Lifetime in Music
Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly: April 20-26, 2017
A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Foot-stompin' and Toe-tappin' Through Appalachia
In a March 18 concert that, per Early Music Now’s Executive and Artistic Director Charles Q. Sullivan, “blows off the pretentions of Baroque music to demonstrate, instead, the origins and fresh appeal of music from the Appalachian hills, x9... more
Mar 14, 2017 12:42 AM John Jahn A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly 1.12
Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more
Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Early Music Now v. Present Music?
Charles Sullivan, Early Music Now’s executive and artistic director, and Kevin Stalheim, Present Music’s founder and artistic director, talk to the Shepherd Express about their respective ensembles’ commonalities and the supposed rivalry be... more
Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM David Luhrssen Spring Arts Guide
Rose Ensemble’s Rich Vocal Blend at Early Music Now Concert
On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more
Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music Now Concert Dispels Winter Darkness
Early Music Now presents The Rose Ensemble in “A Rose in Winter: The Miracle of New Life in the Dark of Night,” performed on Dec. 10-11 at St. Joseph Chapel. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:38 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Performing Arts Weekly 11.17
Southeast Wisconsin’s Classical Music ensembles truly hit their stride this week. There are concerts of Medieval, Baroque, Romantic and modern music by Early Music Now, Great Lakes Baroque, the Kettle Moraine Symphony and Present Music. The... more
Nov 15, 2016 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Exquisite Fretwork at Early Music Now’s Season Opener
Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Performing Arts Weekly 10.6
Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Early Music Now Celebrates 30th Anniversary Season
Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more
Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
‘Sacred or Profane?’
In its upcoming concert titled “Sacred or Profane?” Early Music Now has put together a fascinating program that places very secular songs side by side with their Christianized versions. To accomplish this, they’re hosting the 12-member, ... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:06 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music Now’s Baltimore Consort Concert
The 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare is triggering all kinds of activities around the world in 2016. The first to hit the Milwaukee classical scene was a friendly, charming concert by The Baltimore Consort that included... more
Feb 16, 2016 1:57 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
‘The Last Noel’ for Anonymous 4
After 29 successful years, the renouned quartet Anonymous 4 has announced it will disband after the 2015-16 season. As part of an Early Music Now series, they graced The Basilica of St. Josaphat with a concert of primarily British a cappell... more
Dec 22, 2015 7:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happenings: Early Music Now & Master Singers of Milwaukee
Early Music Now and Anonymous 4 present a holiday-themed concert with a selection spanning hundreds of years, Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:53 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Early Music Now’s ‘World of the Fortepiano’
Early Music Now welcomes fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout into their midst for a concert of late-Baroque and early-Classical music. He performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Wisconsin Lutheran College. more
Nov 17, 2015 8:10 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
Early Music Now Welcomes Rumbarroco
Early Music Now opens its season with a performance of Latin American music by Rumbarroco on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:44 PM John Jahn Classical Music
