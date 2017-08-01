RSS

Charles Q. Sullivan, artistic and music director of Early Music Now for the past 16 years, retires; but he will still be an active member of the musical arts community in Milwaukee for some time to come as a performer and conductor. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM A&E Feature

A collaboration between Present Music and the Milwaukee Public Museum headlines a week that features concerts by Early Music Now and Frank Pahl, dramatic and comedic plays and musicals produced by Outskirts Theatre, Luminous Theatre, Sunset... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:25 PM Performing Arts Weekly

In a March 18 concert that, per Early Music Now’s Executive and Artistic Director Charles Q. Sullivan, “blows off the pretentions of Baroque music to demonstrate, instead, the origins and fresh appeal of music from the Appalachian hills, x9... more

Mar 14, 2017 12:42 AM A&E Feature

Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more

Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Charles Sullivan, Early Music Now’s executive and artistic director, and Kevin Stalheim, Present Music’s founder and artistic director, talk to the Shepherd Express about their respective ensembles’ commonalities and the supposed rivalry be... more

Jan 1, 2017 11:58 PM Spring Arts Guide

On Saturday, the Rose Ensemble performed to a full house audience in Saint Joseph Center Chapel. With its very high arched ceiling, its acoustics are ideal for choral music. more

Dec 12, 2016 2:44 PM Classical Music

Early Music Now presents The Rose Ensemble in “A Rose in Winter: The Miracle of New Life in the Dark of Night,” performed on Dec. 10-11 at St. Joseph Chapel. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:38 PM A&E Feature

Southeast Wisconsin’s Classical Music ensembles truly hit their stride this week. There are concerts of Medieval, Baroque, Romantic and modern music by Early Music Now, Great Lakes Baroque, the Kettle Moraine Symphony and Present Music. The... more

Nov 15, 2016 3:30 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Sister Carrie, a two-act opera by Robert Aldridge and Herschel Garfein, received an outstanding launch by the Florentine Opera. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:10 PM Classical Music

Chicago’s Armenian Sardarabad Dance Ensemble comes to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center, Oct. 8. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:48 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Early Music Now’s 30th anniversary season begins Saturday,Oct. 8, and explores a full range of Medieval, Renaissance, and early Baroquemusic performed by world-class international early music specialists inlandmark Milwaukee venues.Fre.. more

Sep 28, 2016 2:21 PM Sponsored Content

In its upcoming concert titled “Sacred or Profane?” Early Music Now has put together a fascinating program that places very secular songs side by side with their Christianized versions. To accomplish this, they’re hosting the 12-member, ... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:06 PM Classical Music

As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Classical Music

The 400th anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare is triggering all kinds of activities around the world in 2016. The first to hit the Milwaukee classical scene was a friendly, charming concert by The Baltimore Consort that included... more

Feb 16, 2016 1:57 PM Classical Music

After 29 successful years, the renouned quartet Anonymous 4 has announced it will disband after the 2015-16 season. As part of an Early Music Now series, they graced The Basilica of St. Josaphat with a concert of primarily British a cappell... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:05 PM Classical Music

Early Music Now and Anonymous 4 present a holiday-themed concert with a selection spanning hundreds of years, Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Basilica of St. Josaphat. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:53 PM Classical Music

Early Music Now welcomes fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout into their midst for a concert of late-Baroque and early-Classical music. He performs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 at Wisconsin Lutheran College. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:10 PM A&E Feature

Early Music Now opens its season with a performance of Latin American music by Rumbarroco on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:44 PM Classical Music

