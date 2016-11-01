RSS

Early Voting

Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more

Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM News Features 3 Comments

Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more

Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM News Features

Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more

Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Taking Liberties

The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more

Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Taking Liberties

Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more

Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM News Features

