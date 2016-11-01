Early Voting
Do You Know How to Vote?
Confused about voter ID, voter registration, and when and where you can vote? This voter guide helps answer your pre-election day questions. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Democrats Slam Walker’s Voter Suppression Bill
Local and national Democrats are trying to strike back at new restrictions on voting in Wisconsin and elsewhere, charging that Republicans are suppressing the vote to more
Apr 2, 2014 1:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Republicans Against Democracy
Remember community Get Out The Vote campaigns? Those were the days. Although most of the warm memories folks have as they get older, in which everything was idyllic in the old days, are more
Mar 19, 2014 5:23 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Assembly of Fools Ends Session by Gutting Voting Rights and Limiting Recalls
The reason the Wisconsin Legislature has become such a total public embarrassment is the same reason why so many members of hot rock ’n’ roll bands die young more
Nov 20, 2013 2:34 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Voter Suppression Bills Target Early Voters, Seniors and the Disabled
Here we go again.A Republican legislator is circulating bills that would make it more difficult to vote in Wisconsin. more
Aug 7, 2013 1:46 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features