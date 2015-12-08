RSS

Earth Poets & Musicians

As of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of snow to make the coming holiday feel festive. (I seem to remember some meteorologist talking about the possibility of rain.) Improv and sketch comedy are there to help in tiny, little comedy pac.. more

Dec 8, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

This week is Earth Week and a variety of events across Milwaukee will feature tributes to the natural world. On Friday, April 25, the Riverside Park Urban Ecology Center (1500 E. Park Place) will play host to a local group, The Earth Poets ... more

Apr 21, 2014 4:24 PM Books

Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson founded Earth Day in 1970 as an environmental teach-in. The event is now observed in more than 170 countries, and since 1988 it has been celebrated locally by the performance group Earth Poets & Musicians, more

Apr 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The green-minded Earth Poets & Musicians collective first performed together on Earth Day 1988, and even as members have come and gone over the decades, the group has carried on, performing at environmental milestones. The current lineup.. more

Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

