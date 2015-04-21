RSS

Earth Poets

This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Books

Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more

Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Books

