Earth Poets
This Week in Milwaukee: April 23-29
This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cousineau Reveals ‘Treasure Chest of Remarkable Words’
San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Woodland Pattern Hosts Joshua Clover
Joshua Clover is an accomplished writer, critic, teacher and journalist specializing in poetry and poetics, with an emphasis on the contemporary. Clover, who currently teaches in the Department of English at UC-Davis, is the author of two b... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
