Earth Talk

donald_sml.jpg.jpe

Credit: Gage Skidmore, FlickrCC

Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more

Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM , News Features

nature neil staeck flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Neil Staeck, Flickr CC

DearEarthTalk: I’ve been seeing this ad on TV a lot by SeaWorld claiming theydon’t take orcas from the wild and that orcas live just as long in captivity asthey do in the wild. Are these claims true?                                             .. more

Aug 7, 2015 4:17 PM , News Features

paint_sml.jpg.jpe

Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more

Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM , News Features

chimp.jpg.jpe

Patrick Bouquet, FlickrCC

Dear EarthTalk: What are so-called non-human rights? – Richard Montcalm, Jenkintown, PA Non-humanrights is a term coined by animal welfare activist and lawyer Steven Wise, whohas campaigned for three decades to achieve actual legal rights fo.. more

Jun 8, 2015 8:49 PM , News Features

earthtalk_summerdriving.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Summer is near and I am planning a big road trip. Do you have any tips for boosting my car’s fuel efficiency on long, hot drives?-Esther McCoy, Burlington, VTAh,the summer road trip, that classic American experience. But long d.. more

Jun 1, 2015 2:30 PM , News Features

earth talk.jpg.jpe

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

earthtalk_seattle.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more

May 11, 2015 6:45 PM , News Features 1 Comments

batteries.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk, can I throw my old disposable batteries in the trash or is there a way torecycle them? - Jennifer Brandstrom, Chicago, IL Truth be told, those oldused up disposable alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9-volt, etc.) aren’t thee.. more

Apr 28, 2015 4:21 PM , News Features

thinkstockphotos-453516685.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeis set to join the environmental film festival circuit with the first annualGreat Lakes Environmental Film Festival (GLEFF), running May 1-3. The festivalcenters on documentaries with ecological themes; subjectmatter ranges from the h.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:44 PM Around MKE

myplate.jpg.jpe

Earth Talk

Dear EarthTalk: What is the National Food Policy that environmentalists and foodies areasking President Obama to enact by executive order and how would it affectAmerican diets?-Justin Brockway, Los Angeles, CAA November 2014 op-ed piecein The.. more

Mar 23, 2015 8:20 PM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage11936.jpe

Milwaukee’s popular Irish Fest features 16 stages of music and entertainment, with a full lineup of Celtic musicians both traditional and anything but, and performances from acts like the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Reilly, Gaelic Storm more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11816.jpe

It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage11708.jpe

The candidates have filed their campaign finance reports and trumpeted the good news about their fund-raising prowess during the second quarter of 2010. But behind the cheery press releases claiming that each candidate is a good bet for don... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage11676.jpe

It’s been two decades since Stevie Ray Vaughan, a swaggering blues revivalist with a thick and recognizable style, played his final concert at Alpine Valley on Aug. 26, 1990. He then jumped into a helicopter that crashed minutes after takeo... more

Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11632.jpe

A nightmare awakens Lisbeth Salander at the start of The Girl Who Played With Fire. Horrific images from the previous episode of the Swedish trilogy that began with The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo—Lisbeth’s rape at the hands of her legal gu... more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage11560.jpe

The hit Broadway musical Wicked whizzes into town this week, and brings with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other backstage support. more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11546.jpe

No woman of ancient times is better known nowadays than Cleopatra, yet most of us know little about her beyond Elizabeth Taylor and William Shakespeare. As Duane W. Roller writes in his brief, readable biography, we “lose Cleopatra as she b... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Singaporewas the world’s first major city to employ congestion pricing in 1975when Got an environmental question? Send it to: earth talk@emagazine.com. ,None more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage3180.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: What are the major environmental issues that our next president, be it Bar Barnes ,News Features more

Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

