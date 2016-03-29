RSS

Earth

twim3.29.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maria Kanevskaya

April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM A&E

paint_sml.jpg.jpe

Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more

Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM , News Features

earthtalk_seattle.jpg.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more

May 11, 2015 6:45 PM , News Features 1 Comments

altos_03_katschleicher_web.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more

Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more

Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM Home Movies

afterearth.jpg.jpe

Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more

May 30, 2013 1:16 AM Film Reviews

One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more

May 27, 2013 11:53 PM Film Clips

bookre.jpg.jpe

In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more

Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM Books

It’s always nice to see a fundraiser for a theatre company also serve as its own form of performance art. Fools For Tragedy’s debut show is a remarkably promising new Shakespeare mutation that will be raising funds for Soulstice Theatre. Looking .. more

Jul 9, 2011 9:42 PM Theater

blogimage11816.jpe

It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage9364.jpe

Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more

Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7069.jpe

  Earth, Wind and Fire share tonight’s bill with the similarly large and similarly veteran jazz-rock band Chicago, which has been touring for four decades without ever taking a hiatus. Many of its original members remain, includi,Today i... more

Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6267.jpe

Disney and animals have been inseparable since Uncle Walt built an empire around animated Earth ,Film more

Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage2864.jpe

The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more

Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2864.jpe

Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more

Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES