Earth
This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6
April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff A&E
Recycling Old Paint, Primer, and Stains
Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more
Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM Roddy Scheer, Doug Moss News Features
Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?
Dear EarthTalk: Where will be the best places to live if global warming gets the best of us?-Cynthia McIntosh, Jasper, WYIf temperatures around the globe continue to rise in the face of human-induced climate change as climatologists expect, some.. more
May 11, 2015 6:45 PM Doug Moss, Roddy Scheer News Features 1 Comments
Altos Will Soundtrack a Silent Film Live at the Milwaukee Film Festival
Milwaukee Film Festival and Alverno Presents have teamed up to create a one-time performance centerpiece. The Milwaukee Film Festival, in collaboration with the Alverno Presents series, will feature a rare 35mm print of the groundbreaking Soviet .. more
Jun 21, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 6
In the whimsical indie romantic comedy Dorfman in Love, frumpy Deb Dorfman (Sara Rue) thinks she finally has her more
Jun 6, 2013 2:33 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
After Earth
Love and rivalry between father and son, the odyssey of searching for a passage home, the slaying of monsters—ancient and enduring themes in myth and literature. After Earth shapes them as science fiction with Will and more
May 30, 2013 1:16 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: May 27
One thousand years in the future, humanity has abandoned earth and now resides somewhere beyond our solar system. The Legendary Ranger, Cypher Raige (Will Smith), is training his undisciplined teenage son Kitai more
May 27, 2013 11:53 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Rocky Road of Science and Religion
In some polls, nearly half of all Americans believe the Earth is only 6,000 years old and was once entirely covered by Noah’s flood, which left behind the mountain ranges and canyons that constitute the topography of our world. more
Nov 5, 2012 2:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Lion In . . . Summer
It’s always nice to see a fundraiser for a theatre company also serve as its own form of performance art. Fools For Tragedy’s debut show is a remarkably promising new Shakespeare mutation that will be raising funds for Soulstice Theatre. Looking .. more
Jul 9, 2011 9:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band @ Wisconsin State Fair
It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Andy Warhol: The Last Decade
Best known as a painter of Campbell’s Soup cans and celebrity portraits almost 50 years ago, Andy Warhol and his work seem innocuous nowadays. His iconographic language has become so integrated into contemporary America’s visual landscape t... more
Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Earth, Wind and Fire w/ Chicago
Earth, Wind and Fire share tonight’s bill with the similarly large and similarly veteran jazz-rock band Chicago, which has been touring for four decades without ever taking a hiatus. Many of its original members remain, includi,Today i... more
Jun 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Earth
Disney and animals have been inseparable since Uncle Walt built an empire around animated Earth ,Film more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Fray and Chicago @ The Marcus Amphitheater
The Fray and Chicago have been announced as the latest Summerfest headliners. The Fray, a Denver piano-rock band that conquered the charts when their single “How to Save a Life” became the unofficial theme to “Grey’s Anatomy,” will affirm t.. more
Mar 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Slippery Slopes
Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybrid—but the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ... more
Jul 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee