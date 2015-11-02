RSS

Earthtalk

donald_sml.jpg.jpe

Credit: Gage Skidmore, FlickrCC

Inrecent decades, Republicans have certainly been far less sympathetic toenvironmental causes than the Democrats, and this year’s batch of candidatesfor the party’s Presidential nomination is no exception.DonaldTrump has remained skeptical o.. more

Nov 2, 2015 5:14 PM , News Features

paint_sml.jpg.jpe

Hasone of the many popular shows on HGTV inspired you to renovate your own home?If so, you’re not alone! Home renovations have been on the rise the last fewyears in the U.S. and Canada, which can mean lots of leftover paint. Extrapaint can las.. more

Jul 6, 2015 5:54 PM , News Features

crops.jpg.jpe

Research compiled by EarthTalk shows that climate change may threaten the nutritional content of food. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:34 PM News Features 10 Comments

Sep 9, 2014 3:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12193.jpe

Michael Douglas returns as Wall Street's Gordon Gekko on Sept. 24, but for now mean-Michael is on display in the biting drama, Solitary Man. He appears as disgraced car dealer Ben Kalmen. Ben's rapier wit and candor partially disguise his i... more

Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11816.jpe

It was during some quieter numbers by Lyle Lovett and three members of his Large Band, which helped open the Wisconsin State Fair Thursday, that the singer pointed at the helicopter that had hovered overhead for the better part of two songs... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Dear EarthTalk: Given the huge, ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, isn’t it high time the government put a stop to offshore oil drilling once and for all? Short of banning it altogether, what can be done to prevent explosions, leaks a... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 10 Comments

Performance Poetry in Milwaukee has always had a relatively small following. Performance poetry ANYWHERE has always had a relatively small following. Every now and then, though, there’s a certain style that rises to prominence and gets noticed by .. more

Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Singaporewas the world’s first major city to employ congestion pricing in 1975when Got an environmental question? Send it to: earth talk@emagazine.com. ,None more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage3180.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: What are the major environmental issues that our next president, be it Bar Barnes ,News Features more

Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2918.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Aresunscreens safe? Which ones d E. ,None more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2642.jpe

Dear EarthTalk: Summer’sgoing to be a scorcher this year, and I’d like to know how I can keepcool indoors without running my energy-hogging air conditioners all thetime. Any tips? —John McGovern EarthTalk: According to HarveySachs of the nonprof... more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES