East Garden
Ryan Adams To Play Milwaukee for First Time Since 2007
It's shaping up to be a busy year for Ryan Adams. This fall the singer will release his latest self-produced album, Gimmie Something Good (out Sept. 9 on PAX-AM/Blue Note Records), and next month he'll release the latest installment of his 7-inch .. more
Jul 22, 2014 1:26 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rough Impressions of "The Sum Of Us"
There is an inherently social aspect to the theatre that is often (for good reason) obscured in the process of production in the interest of telling a story. The audience’s tenuous social connection with characters being manifest through actors.. more
Feb 22, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fever Marlene
Milwaukee’s hard-working, hard-networking alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene does an 8 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight. Fever Marlene’s last album, Civil War, earned considerable local airplay on FM 102.1 for the single “Red Fi... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee