RSS

East Of The River

East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. In its program “Levantera”—an unrelenting east wind of the Adriatic region—the artists of East of... more

Mar 14, 2014 4:53 AM Classical Music

East of the River integrates musicians from classical, jazz, rock and world music to create an aural sensuality unfamiliar to Western ears. more

Mar 12, 2014 1:51 PM Theater

cuff.jpg.jpe

Charles Sullivan has seen it from both sides. For much of his life he was a musician, and for many years he led his own choral and string group, the Sullivan Ensemble. Since 2001, when he became executive and artistic director of Early Musi... more

Jan 8, 2014 12:37 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES