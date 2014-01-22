East Side Chamber Players
Orpheus Loves Eurydice
At the death of his adored Eurydice, the musician Orpheus breached the Underworld. He sang about love so beautifully that Hades let Eurydice return to life provided Orpheus refrained from looking at her on the way more
Jan 22, 2014 11:43 PM John Schneider Classical Music
A Celebration of Jewish Music
The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more
Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A New Life for ‘Don Giovanni’
The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more
Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music