RSS

East Side Chamber Players

At the death of his adored Eurydice, the musician Orpheus breached the Underworld. He sang about love so beautifully that Hades let Eurydice return to life provided Orpheus refrained from looking at her on the way more

Jan 22, 2014 11:43 PM Classical Music

bloch.jpg.jpe

The East Side Chamber Players will celebrate Yom Kippur with a program of music inspired by the Jewish experience, including Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love Songs, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, a selection more

Sep 11, 2013 12:12 AM Classical Music

205504_449556181768694_187035246_n.jpg.jpe

The East Side Chamber Players, Milwaukee’s hot new chamber music ensemble, will present a 90-minute adaptation of Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni. The production more

Jul 21, 2013 11:12 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES