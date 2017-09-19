East Side
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Off The Beaten Path Finds New Home in Bay View
Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Von Trier to Rebrand as an Upscale Cocktail Lounge
After a nearfour-decade run as a German-centric bar, Von Trier owner John Sidoff announced yesterday that the bar will close briefly in early2018 for major renovations and reopen as an upscale cocktail lounge. The decision, which is in part a.. more
Aug 16, 2017 3:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM John Schneider Dance
This Week on The Disclaimer: Grading Summerfest, and No Longer Separating Art from the Artist
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn .. more
Jul 20, 2017 9:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Pair of New Restaurants to Open on the East Side
A pair of new restaurants will come to the spaces that oncehoused The Winchester and the recently closed Rascal’s.Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh will take the Rascal’s location at2311 N. Murray Ave. Owner Michael Vitucci will partner with Divi.. more
May 11, 2017 6:50 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
East Side Tomato Romp Returns September 12
The 9th Annual Tomato Romp returns on Saturday, September12th on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a day of eating, drinking and throwingtomatoes the romp includes America’s first Rotten Tomato Fight and the BestBloody Mary Competition.In addition to.. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
Ganymede’s Free All-Women Romeo and Juliet
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more
Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Celebrating the Past with Baseball
Did you grow upon Milwaukee’s East Side during the ‘60s and ‘70s? For the past eight years, agroup of your former running buddies have been organizing an annual reunion ofsorts. Beginning at 1 p.m. this Sunday, a group of old East Siders.. more
Jul 9, 2015 9:37 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Watch ?uestlove Sit in With Sylvan Esso on "The Tonight Show"
Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more
Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Animal Farm at Trimborn Farm: Impressions
Thereare always strange, little impressions of a theater show that don’t quite fitinto the narrative of a standard theater review. These ancillary details areparticularly numerous in shows that are staged outside the conventions of atraditiona.. more
Jul 9, 2014 9:41 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
New Jazz Estate Managers Bring Change but Keep the Jazz
For more than 30 years, the Jazz Estate on Milwaukee’s East Side has been a gathering place for jazz musicians and enthusiasts. Its dimly lit, intimate space and the rhythms and melodies of the live acts it hosts most nights of the week hav... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:22 AM Kristina Byas Local Music
Red Star Cocktail Club Embraces The Craft Cocktail Movement
Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more
Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Hooligan’s Owner John Sidoff Passes the Torch
Thirty-five years ago, John Sidoff and his wife, Cindy,became the third set of new owners of the iconic Hooligan’s Super Bar, converting the original“nickel beer and quarter shot” bar into a restaurant that now offers a popular food menu and .. more
Oct 28, 2013 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Kids in the Hall's Kevin McDonald Will Teach Comedy Writing at ComedySportz
The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more
Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
American Euros Brings Street Food Indoors
For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more
Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview