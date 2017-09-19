RSS

East Side

bookpreview_yanicklahens.jpg.jpe

Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

offthebeatenpath.jpg.jpe

Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music

vontrier.jpg.jpe

After a nearfour-decade run as a German-centric bar, Von Trier owner John Sidoff announced yesterday that the bar will close briefly in early2018 for major renovations and reopen as an upscale cocktail lounge. The decision, which is in part a.. more

Aug 16, 2017 3:40 PM Around MKE

danceworksbychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we run down our takeaways from Summerfest. Attendance was up this year, but is that really the best metric to grade the festival on? Then we turn .. more

Jul 20, 2017 9:12 PM On Music

izzyhops.jpg.jpe

A pair of new restaurants will come to the spaces that oncehoused The Winchester and the recently closed Rascal’s.Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh will take the Rascal’s location at2311 N. Murray Ave. Owner Michael Vitucci will partner with Divi.. more

May 11, 2017 6:50 PM Around MKE

musicgateway_jazzestate_a.jpg.jpe

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

localmusic_caution.jpg.jpe

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

tomatoromp3.jpg.jpe

http://www.theeastside.org/happenings/tomato-romp

The 9th Annual Tomato Romp returns on Saturday, September12th on Milwaukee’s East Side. In a day of eating, drinking and throwingtomatoes the romp includes America’s first Rotten Tomato Fight and the BestBloody Mary Competition.In addition to.. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:06 PM Around MKE

shortorder_pleasantkafe_a_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM Dining Out

"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more

Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

thinkstockphotos-91683137.jpg.jpe

Did you grow upon Milwaukee’s East Side during the ‘60s and ‘70s? For the past eight years, agroup of your former running buddies have been organizing an annual reunion ofsorts. Beginning at 1 p.m. this Sunday, a group of old East Siders.. more

Jul 9, 2015 9:37 PM Around MKE

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

sylvan esso tonight show.jpg.jpe

Sylvan Esso made their network TV debut last night on "The Tonight Show," where they played one of the standouts from their charming self-titled debut album, "Coffee," joined by the show's bandleader ?uestlove on drums. It was, like almost everyth.. more

Jul 10, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

animal farm.jpg.jpe

Thereare always strange, little impressions of a theater show that don’t quite fitinto the narrative of a standard theater review. These ancillary details areparticularly numerous in shows that are staged outside the conventions of atraditiona.. more

Jul 9, 2014 9:41 AM Theater

localmusic.jpg.jpe

For more than 30 years, the Jazz Estate on Milwaukee’s East Side has been a gathering place for jazz musicians and enthusiasts. Its dimly lit, intimate space and the rhythms and melodies of the live acts it hosts most nights of the week hav... more

Apr 30, 2014 12:22 AM Local Music

red star cocktail club milwaukee trocadero.jpg.jpe

Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more

Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

hooligans.jpg.jpe

Thirty-five years ago, John Sidoff and his wife, Cindy,became the third set of new owners of the iconic Hooligan’s Super Bar, converting the original“nickel beer and quarter shot” bar into a restaurant that now offers a popular food menu and .. more

Oct 28, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

kevin mcdonald kids in the hall.jpg.jpe

The self-proclaimed least popular member of the comedy troupe Kids in the Hall, Kevin McDonald will teach a two-day comedy writing workshop at ComedySportz Milwaukee on Nov. 16 and 17. McDonald, who has appeared on more than a dozen sitcoms and a .. more

Sep 27, 2013 2:30 PM Around MKE

dining_ed.jpg.jpe

For years Milwaukee’s most distinctive gyro was also the hardest to track down. Topped not only with the customary lettuce, tomato, onions and cucumber sauce, but also with a squirt of red chili sauce and three crispy more

Jan 9, 2013 12:37 AM Dining Preview

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES