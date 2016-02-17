Eastbrook Church
Fish Sticks Clean Improv this Friday
Some of the easiest things to do in improv comedy involve some of the most inherently funny aspects of the human experience. Those things that are the easiest to find humor in are often something you might not feel comfortable laughing at .. more
Feb 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mark Corkins Portrays 20 Characters in ‘Lamps for My Family’
Milwaukee playwright Michael Neville’s Lamps for My Family runs at In Tandem Theatre, Feb. 19-March 13. more
Feb 9, 2016 3:54 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Morningstar Productions’ Christmas Comedy
Morningstar Productions opens the month with a Christmas comedy by Alan Atwood. The Incarnation of the Full Gospel Unified Christmas Choir sounds like a fairly straightforward concert performance, but it’s actually kind of a wacky musical .. more
Nov 22, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Meeting of Great Minds
In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Crime Drama at Eastbrook
Morningstar Productions' ends its season with Alan Atwood's Captive. The contemporary crime drama is set on Milwaukee's North Side. Deleono Johnson brings a satisfying complexity to the stage in the role of Clay more
Jun 11, 2013 10:53 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Captive’ at Eastbrook Church
A young man named Clay is involved in a crime. And so this young man is on the run from the law. He seeks refuge from the police in the home of an elderly woman named Tilly, and his life changes in a profound way more
Jun 6, 2013 2:26 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Finding Woodeye, Wisconsin
Punch “Woodeye, Wisconsin,” into a search engine and the first thing that pops-up is a bar and grill in Winneconne. The town of Woodeye may not appear on any map, but rest assured it's there somewhere . . . if it wasn't, there wouldn't've been a.. more
Jan 14, 2011 4:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Joyce Yang Lends Talent to Top MSO Performance
Talent does not come any bigger than that possessed by pianist Joyce Yang. She grew up in Seoul, South Korea, and moved to the United States at a young age to study at Juilliard. At 19 she won the silver medal at the 2005 Van Cliburn Intern... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Claire Ruzicka’s Spellbinding Photos from Mexico
The compelling imagery of Claire Ruzicka’s exhibition “Caras de Oaxaca” portrays daily life, culture and art in the pueblos of Teotitlán del Valle and Tlacolula de Matamoros in the foothills and valleys of Mexico’s Sierra Ju more
Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Tilley Visual Arts
Legal Action of Wisconsin Turns 40
When a handful of attorneys organizedto represent the interests of the poor in Milwaukee, ExpressMilwaukee.com ,News Features more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments