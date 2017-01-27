Easy Tyger
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurants for Small Plates
Love it or hate it, it appears small plate dining is sticking around for a while. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:41 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
At Ease at Easy Tyger
“Easy” is the operative word for the experience at the recently opened Easy Tyger. You’re put at ease immediately by the simplicity of the ambiance and the pleasant manner of the staff. The Easy Tyger dishes are more than imaginative. Th... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:55 PM Mary Gleason Dining Out
More New MKE Bars & Restaurants on the Way: The Latest Dining and Bar News
Photo Courtesy Alobos Life, Flickr CCEven with the holidays thrown in there, it's been a busycouple months since my last restaurant and bar news update. Apparently,holidays and cold weather don't keep MKE business owners down. H.. more
Jan 15, 2016 5:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bad Religion’s Greg Graffin Talks Evolutionary Science
Greg Graffin is an accomplished academic, having earned a Ph.D. from Cornell University and a highly respected position as lecturer in evolutionary science at UCLA. Students of rock music, however, know this man not as an evolutionist, but ... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books