Milwaukee’s Juiced! promotes physical and mental health through a line of nine raw small-batch juices, made from 100% pure vegetables and fruits with no added water or sugar. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:51 PM Eat/Drink

Dawn Davis of Dawn’s Yummy Delights creates her scratch-made pound cakes, peach cobbler, banana pudding, brownies, candied nuts and more for crowds at farmers markets and events. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:36 PM Eat/Drink

Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Eat/Drink

The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Eat/Drink

Mary Dougherty’s book Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating, and Other Adventures Along Lake Superior serves small-town Wisconsin memories along with recipes. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:46 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Milwaukee’s Flying Cow Pizza brings a mobile wood-fired brick pizza oven to events in the Milwaukee area, preparing Neapolitan pizza on the spot. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:42 PM Eat/Drink

Bob Marley’s son Rohan is co-author of The Marley Coffee Cookbook, which includes recipes involving coffee and coffee spice blends. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:31 PM Eat/Drink

Freshly made kettle corn from Ernie’s Kettle Korn is light and crisp, with a divine sweet and salty blend balanced just right. more

Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Eat/Drink

This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more

Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Eat/Drink

Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Milwaukee-based Funky Fresh Spring Rolls puts unique healthy twists on a traditional favorite. more

Aug 15, 2017 3:20 PM Eat/Drink

When food aficionado Sabina Magyar wanted to open a cheese shop, there was no doubt about the location. A native of the Wauwatosa area, she was always drawn to the European feel of The Village of Wauwatosa. Magyar eventually nabbed space in... more

Aug 8, 2017 2:25 PM Eat/Drink

Ron Henningfeld’s Hill Valley Dairy, operating since last summer, is a cheese making operation featuring curds, various small-batch styles of cheddar. Look for their wares at the farmers markets in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Mukwonago and Eas... more

Aug 8, 2017 1:55 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Eat/Drink 2 Comments

Sprocket Café, opened November 2016 in the space next to Rusty Sprocket Antiques, serves Angelo Gelato Italiano and muffins from Jen’s Sweet Treats. Cookies from East Side Ovens’ will return to the menu, and trail mixes and nuts will soon b... more

Aug 1, 2017 1:11 PM Eat/Drink

Wisconsin State Fair communications director Kristi Chuckel on the fair’s famous cream puffs. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:58 PM Eat/Drink

Crave Brothers, a Wisconsin artisanal cheese maker, recently won the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the medium-sized company category. more

Jul 25, 2017 1:36 PM Eat/Drink

Armenian Fest is a great opportunity to sample homemade Middle Eastern food. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:47 PM Eat/Drink

Wisconsin author Jerry Apps delivers memories of farm life and family recipes in Old Farm Country Cookbook. more

Jul 11, 2017 3:33 PM Eat/Drink

