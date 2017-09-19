Eat Drink
Juiced! Packs Heroic Health Benefits Into Juices
Milwaukee’s Juiced! promotes physical and mental health through a line of nine raw small-batch juices, made from 100% pure vegetables and fruits with no added water or sugar. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:51 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Dawn's Yummy Delights Crafts Tasty Treats From Family Recipes
Dawn Davis of Dawn’s Yummy Delights creates her scratch-made pound cakes, peach cobbler, banana pudding, brownies, candied nuts and more for crowds at farmers markets and events. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:36 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Street Eats' Last Huzzah of Summer: The Craft Brewery Edition
Street Eats, the Shepherd Express’ mobile food festival, closes its summer season on Friday, Sept. 15 in Catalano Square—located between Menomonee, Erie and Young streets in the Historic Third Ward. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:32 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Ten Unique Old Fashioneds
The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Ten Great Spots for Ice Cream Cocktails
The Shepherd Express profiles 10 great spots in and around Milwaukee for a trendy ice cream cocktail. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
North Country Memories and Recipes
Mary Dougherty’s book Life in a Northern Town: Cooking, Eating, and Other Adventures Along Lake Superior serves small-town Wisconsin memories along with recipes. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:46 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Flying Cow Pizza Rolls Out Classic Neapolitan Pie
Milwaukee’s Flying Cow Pizza brings a mobile wood-fired brick pizza oven to events in the Milwaukee area, preparing Neapolitan pizza on the spot. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:42 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Cooking with Coffee, Jamaican Style
Bob Marley’s son Rohan is co-author of The Marley Coffee Cookbook, which includes recipes involving coffee and coffee spice blends. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:31 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Ernie's Kettle Korn Pops Up Some Fun at Area Events
Freshly made kettle corn from Ernie’s Kettle Korn is light and crisp, with a divine sweet and salty blend balanced just right. more
Aug 29, 2017 2:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Margarita Festival Comes to Catalano Square
This Friday, Aug. 25, from 5-8 p.m., the Shepherd Express presents its newest public event, Margarita Festival; it will be held in the Third Ward’s Catalano Square. more
Aug 22, 2017 3:42 PM Selena Milewski Eat/Drink
Lonesome Stone Milling Brings Grains From the Driftless Region to Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Lonesome Stone Milling uses grains such as wheat and rye for milling into all-purpose flours, pancake mixes, hot cereal and more for retail and wholesale markets. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:46 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Unique Flavors Make Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
Milwaukee-based Funky Fresh Spring Rolls puts unique healthy twists on a traditional favorite. more
Aug 15, 2017 3:20 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
The Village Cheese Shop Opens in Wauwatosa's Historic Village
When food aficionado Sabina Magyar wanted to open a cheese shop, there was no doubt about the location. A native of the Wauwatosa area, she was always drawn to the European feel of The Village of Wauwatosa. Magyar eventually nabbed space in... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:25 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Accomplished Cheese Maker Forms Hill Valley Dairy
Ron Henningfeld’s Hill Valley Dairy, operating since last summer, is a cheese making operation featuring curds, various small-batch styles of cheddar. Look for their wares at the farmers markets in Lake Geneva, Burlington, Mukwonago and Eas... more
Aug 8, 2017 1:55 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Anarchy Acres' Heritage Wheat Goes Against the Grain
Wisconsin’s Charlie Tennessen of Anarchy Acres stands ready to supply foodies with true heritage wheat. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:24 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink 2 Comments
Sprocket Café Brings Coffee Drinks and a Hip Vibe to South End of Bay View
Sprocket Café, opened November 2016 in the space next to Rusty Sprocket Antiques, serves Angelo Gelato Italiano and muffins from Jen’s Sweet Treats. Cookies from East Side Ovens’ will return to the menu, and trail mixes and nuts will soon b... more
Aug 1, 2017 1:11 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Wisconsin's Cream Puff Tradition
Wisconsin State Fair communications director Kristi Chuckel on the fair’s famous cream puffs. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:58 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Mozzarella, Cheese Curds, Great Queso
Crave Brothers, a Wisconsin artisanal cheese maker, recently won the Wisconsin Family Business of the Year award in the medium-sized company category. more
Jul 25, 2017 1:36 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Kebobs, Hummus, Pilaf and More at Armenian Fest
Armenian Fest is a great opportunity to sample homemade Middle Eastern food. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
From Farm to Table in an Old Wisconsin Kitchen
Wisconsin author Jerry Apps delivers memories of farm life and family recipes in Old Farm Country Cookbook. more
Jul 11, 2017 3:33 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink