RSS

Eat Pray Love

I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more

Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

number_the_stars_book_cover.jpg.jpe

Lois Lowry’s 1989 historical fiction book Number the Stars is one of the top-selling children’s books of all time in the US. More than that, it’s an important story of the life and struggle of the oppressed during World War II. It concerns a ten.. more

Aug 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage13086.jpe

When actor Joaquin Phoenix claimed he had quit acting to become a rapper, he and friend Casey Affleck, made a documentary recording Joaquin's efforts to persuade a doubtful press and public. As the film progresses, we must conclude that Joa... more

Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11974.jpe

For many of us, Manhattan’s tree-lined side streets offer a romantic ideal of urban life, but for the protagonist of Eat Pray Love, familiarity breeds banality. The change of scene demanded by Liz (Julia Roberts) is triggered by the realiza... more

Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES