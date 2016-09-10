Eat Pray Love
Mary Poppins Auditions in Racine
I like to picture actresses trying to convince a panel of judges that they can fly via umbrella, but I know this is far less whimsical than I’m imagining. Should be fun, though. Racine Theatre Guild is looking to cast for this upcoming Decem.. more
Sep 10, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Number the Stars Auditions
Lois Lowry’s 1989 historical fiction book Number the Stars is one of the top-selling children’s books of all time in the US. More than that, it’s an important story of the life and struggle of the oppressed during World War II. It concerns a ten.. more
Aug 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
When actor Joaquin Phoenix claimed he had quit acting to become a rapper, he and friend Casey Affleck, made a documentary recording Joaquin's efforts to persuade a doubtful press and public. As the film progresses, we must conclude that Joa... more
Nov 30, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Eat Pray Love
For many of us, Manhattan’s tree-lined side streets offer a romantic ideal of urban life, but for the protagonist of Eat Pray Love, familiarity breeds banality. The change of scene demanded by Liz (Julia Roberts) is triggered by the realiza... more
Aug 24, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments