Eat
Where They Eat: Heather Terhune
We catch up with Tre Rivali Executive Chef Heather Terhune about her favorite restaurant. more
Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Where They Eat: Thomas Hauck
Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Where They Eat: Gregory Leon, Chef and Co-owner of Amilinda
As part of a new Shepherd dining feature, “Where They Drink," Amilinda Chef and Co-Owner Gregory León shares his favorite spots in town. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Food For Thought
Farmers markets are in full swing, the Eat Local challenge is approaching, and the big push to get healthy food into school lunch programs is growing momentum. Now is the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities to learn more about.. more
Aug 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
South Side Incumbent Gets a Challenge
Mark Honadel became the firstRepublican representative of the 21st Assembly District in 7 What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The (semi) Official Barack Obama Mixtape
I ducked out of the office for a couple of hours today to catch Barack Obama’s afternoon town hall appearance in Waukesha. The candidate was running a bit late—apparently an auto factory tour in Janesville went long—so I had plenty of time to t.. more
Feb 13, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Downtown Deli Bistro
Every oncein a while a city gets to experience the rare but fortunate occasionwhen a chef from one of its best fine,Eat/Drink more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Friday Means Fish
ALIOTO’S Red Pepper ,Dining Out more
Jan 11, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments