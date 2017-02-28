Eaux Claires
Sylvan Esso Drop New Single, Share New Album and Tour Details
The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more
Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eaux Claires Shares a Mixtape of Unreleased Music From This Year's Lineup
Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival Will Return For Another Trip into the Woods
The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more
Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
UPDATED: The Lineup For Justin Vernon's Music Festival Looks Exactly Like You'd Expect
Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The GOP Is Holding the Economy Hostage; It's Time to Call Its Bluff
In their ideological zeal, the new Republicans on Capitol Hill seem eager to gamble everything—the financial reputation of the United States, the international status of the dollar, even the chance of a worldwide depression—on a showdown ov... more
Jan 11, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
Woolly Mammoth in the Room
To paraphrase a famous quote, you can fool some of the people all of the time and all of the people some of the time, but the hardest part about running for governor of Wisconsin is fooling all the people all the time.After months of Milwau... more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs tonight with a 6:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beer City Tattoo Convention
The crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual today as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee