Echo And The Bunnymen
This Week in Milwaukee: July 20-26, 2017
Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Echo and the Bunnymen @ Turner Hall Ballroom
In their first Milwaukee show in more than 30 years, Echo and the Bunnymen stuck to a tried and true reunion strategy of not embarrassing themselves. more
Sep 16, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: 9.15
The Bay View Bash, Rock The Green and Doors Open Milwaukee highlight another beautiful September weekend in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Echo and the Bunnymen Will Play Milwaukee for the First Time in 30 years
One of the greatest post-punk bands of the '80s is finally returning to Milwaukee. Though Echo and the Bunnymen have released some surprisingly solid reunion records since reforming in the '90s, none of the group's recent tours have taken them thr.. more
Apr 5, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s ‘Risky’ County Budget
If you read Scott Walker’s 2011 budget for Milwaukee County, it’s all sunshine and light—until you look at the substance.If you ask independent analysts, they’ll tell you that it’s extremely risky and unrealistic.First th more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Echo and the Bunnymen Raid the Vault
R.E.M.’s much-hyped performance at SXSW last year felt more like a commercial than a concert. With few nods to their back catalogue, the band spent most of the set deluging the audience with material from their then-forthcoming record, Accelerate... more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
99 Bottles
Though it’s difficult to consider a product as ubiquitous as beer an endangered resource, in their new documentary, 99 Bottles, a group of Milwaukee filmmakers argue that these are hard times for micr,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Echo and the Bunnymen visit The Fountain
It might have been better for Echo and the Bunnymen’s legacy if after the band’s climactic fourth album, 1984’s Ocean Rain, the band retired the Bunnymen moniker. The group’s initial four-album cycle detailed a Dante-ish journey from the inferno t.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music