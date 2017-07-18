RSS

Echo And The Bunnymen

alltimelow_byjimmyfontaine.jpg.jpe

Echo and the Bunnymen join Violent Femmes for an unlikely double bill, while Festa Italiana prepares for three nights of food and fireworks. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:50 PM This Week in Milwaukee

echo.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

In their first Milwaukee show in more than 30 years, Echo and the Bunnymen stuck to a tried and true reunion strategy of not embarrassing themselves. more

Sep 16, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_echoandbunnymen_b.jpg.jpe

The Bay View Bash, Rock The Green and Doors Open Milwaukee highlight another beautiful September weekend in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

echo.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Pabst Theater Group

One of the greatest post-punk bands of the '80s is finally returning to Milwaukee. Though Echo and the Bunnymen have released some surprisingly solid reunion records since reforming in the '90s, none of the group's recent tours have taken them thr.. more

Apr 5, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

If you read Scott Walker’s 2011 budget for Milwaukee County, it’s all sunshine and light—until you look at the substance.If you ask independent analysts, they’ll tell you that it’s extremely risky and unrealistic.First th more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage2964.jpe

R.E.M.’s much-hyped performance at SXSW last year felt more like a commercial than a concert. With few nods to their back catalogue, the band spent most of the set deluging the audience with material from their then-forthcoming record, Accelerate... more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4423.jpe

Though it’s difficult to consider a product as ubiquitous as beer an endangered resource, in their new documentary, 99 Bottles, a group of Milwaukee filmmakers argue that these are hard times for micr,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4423.jpe

It might have been better for Echo and the Bunnymen’s legacy if after the band’s climactic fourth album, 1984’s Ocean Rain, the band retired the Bunnymen moniker. The group’s initial four-album cycle detailed a Dante-ish journey from the inferno t.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES