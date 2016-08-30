Eckhart Grohmann
The Museum of Art at Work
Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world's only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq...
Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Grohmann Museum
"I'm among family when I'm there." This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it "a hidden gem...
Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM Pegi Christiansen A&E Feature
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This "Man at Work" collection became the centerpiece.
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts