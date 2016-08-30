RSS

Eckhart Grohmann

offthecuff_james.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

ae.jpg.jpe

“I’m among family when I’m there.” This is how Milwaukee photographer Jim Brozek feels when he visits the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway). Museum Director James R. Kieselburg II calls it “a hidden gem... more

Aug 24, 2014 10:16 PM A&E Feature

blogimage19747.jpe

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES