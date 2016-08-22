Eco-Friendly
Rock the Green Promotes Sustainability Through Music
Rock the Green Sustainability Festival is an outdoor non-profit event produced solely with eco-friendly methods. The festival features music, locavore, environmental education and zero waste efforts. This year’s Sustainability Festival will be hel.. more
Aug 22, 2016 2:03 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
EcoFest Brings Green Ideas to Racine
The inaugural EcoFest will take place in Racine on Saturday,March 19. The event hopes to share information and encourage participation inenvironmentally friendly activities.“An event like this is an opportunity for us to highlighteco-fri.. more
Mar 7, 2016 8:47 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Call Me Lightning w/ Yakuza and Cyborg Fortress
The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic latest album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sanford
Located in a residential neighborhood on the lower East Side, Sanford is recognized as one of the finest restaurants in the country. The warm, tranquil dining room is the perfect place to make a new memory while celebrating a special occasi... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010