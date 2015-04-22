RSS

Ecology

thinkstockphotos-453516685.jpg.jpe

Milwaukeeis set to join the environmental film festival circuit with the first annualGreat Lakes Environmental Film Festival (GLEFF), running May 1-3. The festivalcenters on documentaries with ecological themes; subjectmatter ranges from the h.. more

Apr 22, 2015 9:44 PM Around MKE

In a continuation of the Lynden Sculpture Garden’s Series“Women, Nature, Science," the exhibtion “Emiiie Clark: Sweet Corruptions”opened June 2 on what evolved into a day with bright sunshine overlooking the vibrantgreen acreage from all W.. more

Jun 3, 2013 3:01 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11546.jpe

No woman of ancient times is better known nowadays than Cleopatra, yet most of us know little about her beyond Elizabeth Taylor and William Shakespeare. As Duane W. Roller writes in his brief, readable biography, we “lose Cleopatra as she b... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9312.jpe

Nancy Olson, born in1928, grew up in Milwaukee and attended Wauwatosa East High School.S Sunset Boulevard ,A&E Feature more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage3407.jpe

%uFFFD%uFFFD Whether it's a line in the sand or the politicized plotting of an expanding empire, maps reveal the predominantly human need to sift through space: to weigh it, name it and own it. This prim,A&E Feature more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

With global climate change, the war on terrorism and the dark roster of Oscar nominees, it’s little wonder that anxious thoughts are turned toward an uncertain future. Apocalyptic daydreams have gained renewed force. While Protestant fundamental.. more

Mar 18, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage794.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre previews its latest production Enchanted April, tonight a Enchanted April ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES